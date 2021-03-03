Unable to match the energy and intensity of New York Mills, Wadena-Deer Creek also struggled to control the ball in its 81-49 loss to the Eagles Tuesday, March 2.

New York Mills applied pressure to the Wolverines from the start of the game, forcing 15 turnovers in the first half and scoring 40 points to WDC's 23 points. The Eagles continued the pressure in the second half, forcing nine additional turnovers. Because of this, the Wolverines struggled to create momentum and score, leading to their defeat.

The Wolverines are now 7-6 on the season. They travel to Bertha Friday, March 5, to face Bertha-Hewitt at 7:30 p.m.

NYM 40 41 - 81

WDC 23 26 - 49

NYM-Noah Noffsinger 7, Tate Olson 23, Derin Gaudette 11, Jace Rudolph 4, Trey Gilster 4, Jonah Johnson 12, Isaiah Laudenbach 7, Chase Keskitalo 4, Breck Hensch 9

3-pointers: Noffsinger, Gaudette, Laudenbach, 1. Free Throws: 14-16. Team Fouls: 11.

WDC-Zach Shaw 15, Tony Kreklau 4, Teshe Loer 7, Aiden Larson 2, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Corbett Wensmann 2, Peyton Church 10

3-pointers: Shaw, Rondestvedt, Church, 2, Kreklau, Loer, 1. Free Throws: 7-13. Team Fouls: 13.