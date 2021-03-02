The Wadena-Deer Creek boys couldn't quite match the energy and confidence of their Verndale opponents Friday, Feb. 26. Missed opportunities and turnovers by the Wolverines also contributed to their 47-44 loss to the Pirates.

Verndale led 25-19 at the half. In the second half, WDC tried to overtake the Pirates, but couldn't overcome the deficit. The Wolverines had 17 turnovers in the game, which made it difficult for the team to gain much momentum.

"We had many opportunities throughout the game to make runs and put our foot on the gas a little, but we never took advantage of it," head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "We will get back to work, as we now start a stretch of 6 games in 12 days."

The loss brings the Wolverines season record to 7-5. The team hosts New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

VER 25 22 - 47

WDC 19 25 - 44

VER-Zachary Brownlow 2, Dilan Orlando 14, Benjamin Brownlow 2, Joshua Johnson 3, Brandon Greenwaldt 18, Jacob Ismil 2, Hunter Umland 6

3-pointers: Orlando, Umland, 2, Johnson, 1. Free Throws: 4-10. Team Fouls: 7.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 2, Zach Shaw 13, Tony Krelau 6, Teshe Loer 7, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Corbett Wensmann 2, Peyton Church 5

3-pointers: Shaw, Loer, Rondestvedt, Church, 1. Free Throws: 4-4. Team Fouls: 12.