Corra Endres' layup at the buzzer gave Wadena-Deer Creek a 35-34 win over Park Rapids in a defensive battle Friday, Feb. 26, at Wadena.

The Wolverines led 15-13 going into the second half, with Nevada Schulz putting up 5 points and Lauryn Gravelle scoring 4 points in the first half to lead the team. Gravelle finished the game with 9 points, and both Schulz and Endres (thanks to her game-winning layup) finished with 7 points.

"It was another nail-biter tonight," head coach Jordan Cresap said. "We battled tough all night long. We fought back from a 7-point deficit late in the second half and just kept fighting possession by possession. It was great to see the girls excited after a big win!"

The Wolverines improved to 6-8. The team travels to Verndale Thursday, March 4, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

PR 13 21 - 34

WDC 15 20 - 35

PR-Abby Morris 10, Mickey Clark 4, Holly Johnson 2, Tori Weaver 12, Olivia Davis 4, Chloe Tretbar 2

3-pointers: Morris 1. Free Throws: 5-12. Team Fouls: 19.

WDC-Montana Carsten 4, Madison Packer 6, Corra Endres 7, Kailyn Lupkes 2, Lauryn Gravelle 9, Nevada Schulz 7

3-pointers: Gravelle, Schulz, 1. Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 18.