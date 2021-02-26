The Wolverines started the game on a 23-8 run, but Sebeka had closed to within three points by the end of the first half, trailing 32-29. In the second half, WDC got tougher on defense and was able to come out with the win.

"[Dawson] Bullock seemed like he could do whatever he wanted with the ball in the first half, so we threw some of our best defenders at him" head coach Kevin Tumberg said. Bullock had 26 points in the game.

The Wolverines also improved on the boards, outrebounding the Trojans 35-23 and had a season-low 12 turnovers.

"If we continue to value every possession on the offensive end and hold teams to one shot on the defensive side, we should have a lot of fun throughout the last few weeks of our season," Tumberg said.

The Wolverines improve to 7-4 on the season. The team travels to Verndale Friday, Feb. 26, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

SEB 29 19 - 48

WDC 32 28 - 60

SEB-Spencer Lake 7, Dawson Bullock 26, Mason Heino 7, David Avelsgard 8

3-pointers: Lake, Heino, Avelsgard, 1, Bullock, 2. Free Throws: 7-12. Team Fouls: 12.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 3, Zach Shaw 15, Tony Kreklau 1, Teshe Loer 12, Payton Rondestvedt 10, Peyton Church 19

3-pointers: Shaw, 3, Loer, Rondestvedt, 2, Church, 4. Free Throws: 7-13. Team Fouls: 11.