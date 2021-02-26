Wadena-Deer Creek had two reasons to celebrate Thursday, Feb. 25. The Wolverines honored senior Nevada Schulz on Senior Night and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 39-35 win against the Sebeka Trojans.

The Wolverines have had several injuries this season, forcing the team to adjust and take some tough losses, but they found a winning combination against the Trojans.

Junior Lauryn Gravelle stepped up big time for WDC, scoring 16 points to lead all scoring. The Wolverines improve to 5-8 on the season. They host Park Rapids Area at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

SEB 16 19 - 35

WDC 20 19 - 39

SEB-Michaela Plautz 9, Ja. Lilliquist 2, Jolee Lilliquist 3, Maya Lake 5, Alisyn Rathcke 3, Kaitlyn Eckman 11, Kylynn Warmbold 2

3-pointers: Lake, Eckman, 1. Team Fouls: 20.

WDC-Montana Carsten 2, Summer Pettit 1, Madison Packer 8, Corra Endres 9, Kailyn Lupkes 1, Lauryn Gravelle 16, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Packer, Endres, Gravelle, 1. Free Throws: 11-21. Team Fouls: 14.