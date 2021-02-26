Faith Alberts has played against the Rothsay girls basketball team nine times in her five-year varsity career at Parkers Prairie. While the Panthers have had little to no trouble winning each of those nine games, Alberts will never forget two of them.

On Thursday night, the Panthers (10-2) beat the Tigers (1-11) 65-28, a game in which Alberts scored her 2,00th career point. Two years earlier, Alberts got halfway there against the same team.

“When I got my 1,000th point, it was at Rothsay, which was kind of hard because there wasn’t a lot of family there,” Alberts said. “I had eight family members here tonight. Other people gave up their tickets so they could come. It was super cool for me to do this at home."

With under seven minutes left in the first half, Alberts picked off a pass at the top of the key and ran down the court for an easy layup. Rothsay head coach Anita Heier took a timeout so Alberts could get her standing ovation.

“I thought to myself, ‘I better not miss this wide-open layup,’” Alberts said. “It’s hard not to count the points in a game like this. I knew I was 10 points away. I just wanted to get it done with. I just wanted to play the game.”

Alberts joins Sari Noga (3,571 points), Madison Dorn (2,312) and Micaela Noga (2,417) as the fourth Panther to hit 2,000 points. Growing up, Alberts said she looked up to the girls who came before her.

“My brother got 1,000 points his senior year, and that was always kind of my goal,” Alberts said. “When I hit that as a sophomore, I thought I could maybe get to 2,000. It’s cool to think about my name being thrown in the conversation with those other girls. Everybody knows about Parkers Prairie girls basketball. I’m part of that forever now.”

Head coach John Noga has coached all four of Parkers Prairie’s 2,000-point scorers. He could see Albers’ potential when she started playing consistent varsity minutes in eighth grade.

“The potential was there all along,” Noga said. “The thing people don’t realize with these good scorers is they’re consistent. You can put it in the books every night. They’ll get however many points. That’s what makes them elite players. Night in and night out, I can write down 20 points for Faith Alberts, and it’s going to be there.”

In the fall, Alberts committed to Concordia University-St. Paul to play Division II basketball. Noga sees similarities with Alberts and his daughters, Sari and Micaela, who played at the collegiate level. Sari went on to the University of Minnesota, while Micaela played for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

“They’re going to get a very confident young lady,” Noga said. “She believes in her abilities as a player. She’s not the type of player that will give you 20 points one night and two the next. After my two daughters played in college, you can tell that she’s one of those players that deserve to make it there. She’s at that level. She’s got the right mindset. Nothing ever bothers her. She comes out and plays.”

Noga appreciates Alberts' leadership, which has helped the Panthers continue to be one of the top teams in Section 6A during her time at Parkers Prairie.

“She’s had some great players around her, but as she’s gotten older, she’s had to step up," Noga said. "The same goes for Ana (Marquardt) and Megan (Blake). Those three have done a great job. The one thing I’ve really seen out of Faith this year is her leadership. She’s a great teammate. She encourages her teammates. They know how much I stress defense, and they always talk about getting the next stop. She’s really embraced being a leader on his team.”

Many teams will remember the 2021 season as a year filled with COVID-19 precautions. On top of that, the Panthers celebrated Alberts’ 2,000th point along with Noga’s 600th career win. As the Panthers begin to focus on making a deep playoff run, Alberts is ready to put the milestone nights in the past.

“This whole year, we were looking at the 600 wins and the 2,000 points,” Alberts said. “Now, we can just go out there and focus on winning. We are confident in the team we have. Our two losses are by a combined four points. We think we can match up well with anybody in this section.”