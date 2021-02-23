Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap has had to be creative this season as the Wolverines continue to be plagued by injuries. The absence of three key players in the game against Menahga Thursday, Feb. 19, may have contributed to the Wolverines 40-22 loss to the Braves.

Sophomores Madison Carsten and Mercedes Schulz, along with eighth grader Addyson Gravelle, were all out with various injuries. The timetable on their return is still unknown, but the team is hoping it is soon.

Coach Cresap cited some of the challenges and adjustments that have needed to occur: "Players in our rotation are getting extensive minutes in every game," Cresap said. "Players have also been forced into some roles they are not used to."

He continued, "All in all though, our girls are still playing hard and staying positive regardless of the circumstances. As a coach, that's all you can ask for!"

The Wolverines drop to 4-8 on the season. They hope to end their four game losing streak when they host Sebeka Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

MEN 18 22 - 40

WDC 10 12 - 22

MEN-I. Peterson 3, Bo Hunen 5, A. Pinoniemi 2, M. Peterson 6, A. Lake 4, J. Tormanen 18, G. Hrdlicka 2

3-pointers: I. Peterson 1, M. Peterson 2. Free Throws: 5-11. Team Fouls: 8.

WDC-Montana Carsten 6, Summer Pettit 6, Madison Packer 6, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Carsten, Pettit, 2, Packer 1. Free Throws: 0-2. Team Fouls: 10.