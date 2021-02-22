A well-balanced effort by Wadena-Deer Creek, along with a career-high 28 points for senior Zach Shaw, led the Wolverines to a 72-58 victory over the Menahga Braves Thursday, Feb. 18, in Wadena.

Menahga looked strong at the start of the game, hitting three 3-pointers early to put the Wolverines in an 11-2 deficit. WDC responded, and the team closed out the first half on a 30-14 run.

The Wolverines came out blazing in the second half. Shaw had a huge second half, scoring 26 of his 28 points and leading all scorers.

WDC also dominated on the boards, grabbing 40 total rebounds to Menahga's 24 rebounds. The Braves also turned the ball over 20 times compared to the Wolverines 14 turnovers.

Overall, Coach Kevin Tumberg was happy with how the team played. "We had some guys really step up for us tonight," he said. "Our effort as a team was high the entire second half."

The Wolverines improve to 6-4. The team travels to Sebeka Tuesday, Feb. 23, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

MEN 25 33 - 58

WDC 32 40 - 72

MEN-Jared Tolkkinen 2, Charlie Hodge 20, Ryan Tolkkinen 4, Christian Johnson 8, Andreas Aho 1, Andrew Litzau 3, Nick Wurdock 14, Alec Aho 6

3-pointers: Hodge, Wurdock, 4, Litzau, 1. Free Throws: 3-7. Team Fouls: 18.

WDC-Zach Shaw 28, Tony Kreklau 8, Isaac Hamann 1, Teshe Loer 5, Aiden Larson 12, Payton Rondestvedt 14, Peyton Church 4

3-pointers: Shaw 5, Rondestvedt 4, Loer, Church, 1. Free Throws: 15-25. Team Fouls: 11.