Turnovers continue to plague the Wolverines this season. The team committed 21 turnovers in its 77-59 loss to the Frazee Hornets Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Hornets also played a solid game, said Wolverines' head coach Kevin Tumberg. "They made a lot of big shots throughout the game that kept us from gaining any momentum."

Wadena-Deer Creek had several runs that cut into Frazee's lead in the game, but the Hornets answered back each time, preventing the Wolverines from pulling ahead. Strong offensive performances from Frazee's Jack Courneya (24 points) and Justin Courneya (20 points) also contributed to the Hornets' victory.

The Wolverines are now 5-4 on the season. They battle Menahga Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena.

FRA 41 36 - 77

WDC 28 31 - 59

FRA-Jack Courneya 24, Justin Courneya 20, George Flynn 10, Broden Fleisher 13, Nathan Johannsen 4, Reid Eckert 6

3-pointers: Jack Courneya 4, Justin Courneya 5. Free Throws: 10-17. Team Fouls: 17.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 4, Zach Shaw 4, Kayden Stinar 3, Tony Kreklau 6, Teshe Loer 7, Aiden Larson 11, Payton Rondestvedt 14, Corbett Wensmann 2, Peyton Church 8

3-pointers: Loer, Rondestvedt, 1, Larson, Church, 2. Free Throws: 11-17. Team Fouls: 12.