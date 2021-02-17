Wadena-Deer Creek girls put up a solid effort against Pillager, but the Wolverines just couldn't get shots to fall in their 52-29 loss against the Huskies Tuesday, Feb. 16, in Wadena.

The Wolverines are also without one of their top scorers, sophomore guard Madison Carsten, for the rest of the season after she tore her ACL and meniscus and underwent surgery to repair the injury. It is unclear when she will be able to return. According to head coach Jordan Cresap, "the timetable on her return is up in the air, but it'll be numerous months before she's back."

Despite the loss to Pillager, the team battled tough to the end, Cresap said. "We'll stay positive and keep moving forward!"

The Wolverines are 4-7 on the season. They travel to Menahga Friday, Feb. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. game.

PIL 30 22 - 52

WDC 16 13 - 29

PIL-Grace Grimsley 13, Sadie Hopman 13, Juliana Ewald 5, Bailey Schommer 4, Olivia Peterson 12, Emma Schmit 5

3-pointers: Grimsley 3, Ewald, Schmit, 1, Peterson 2. Free Throws: 7-10. Team Fouls: 9.

WDC-Montana Carsten 3, Summer Pettit 5, Madison Packer 4, Corra Endres 6, Kaylin Lupkes 4, Lauryn Gravelle 2, Nevada Schulz 5

3-pointers: Carsten, Pettit, Schulz, 1. Free Throws: 2-5. Team Fouls: 7.