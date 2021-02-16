The Wolverines struggled to get their game going Thursday, Feb. 11, in an 81-31 loss to the Henning Hornets.

Wadena-Deer Creek scored 10 in the first half to Henning's 44 points. The Wolverines were unable to overcome that deficit in the second half, leading to the loss. The Hornets' Ellie Dague also had a great night shooting, leading all scorers with 32 points in the game. Dague managed to earn her 2,000th career point during the night.

The loss brings the Wolverines record to 4-6 on the season. Their next game is in Wadena Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. against Pillager.

HEN 44 37 - 81

WDC 10 21 - 31

HEN-Faith Fisher 4, Becca Frederick 2, Megan Rinicker 6, Ellie Dague 32, Ally Hart 6, Megan Weber 17, Katherine Hansen 2, Grace Hammer 2, Kylie Frederick 10

3-pointers: Dague 5, Weber 3. Free Throws: 8-9. Team Fouls: 5.

WDC-Montana Carsten 6, Summer Pettit 7, Madison Packer 5, Corra Endres 4, Lauryn Gravelle 7, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Carsten 2, Pettit 1. Free Throws: 4-6. Team Fouls: 7.