Wadena-Deer Creek put up a tough fight Friday, Feb. 12, against Pillager, but the Wolverines couldn’t quite finish the battle in a 47-46 loss to the Huskies.

After being outplayed by Pillager in the first half, Wadena-Deer Creek cut the Huskies lead to single digits with less than three minutes left to play in the game. The Wolverines got to within 1 point but ultimately fell short of victory.

The Wolverines drop to 5-3 on the season. They travel to Frazee Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

PIL 30 17 - 47

WDC 19 27 - 46

PIL-Grayson Beard 4, Zion Loucks 3, Tytan Skeesick 11, Griffin Decker 11, Parker Schaefer 4, Cole Hiltner 7, Alexander Gratke 7

3-pointers: Beard, Loucks, Hiltner, Gratke, 1. Free Throws: 7-17. Team Fouls: 17.

WDC-Zach Shaw 8, Tony Kreklau 3, Teshe Loer 9, Aiden Larson 17, Payton Rondestvedt 9

3-pointers: Shaw, Loer, Rondestvedt, 1. Free Throws: 7-16. Team Fouls: 16.