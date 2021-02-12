John Noga is used to raving about his Parkers Prairie girls basketball players' talent and effort, but after Thursday night's 63-36 win over Brandon-Evansville, the roles were reversed.

The Panther's (7-1) win was No. 600 for Noga in his 35-years of coaching. He's the 10th girls basketball coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone, and he did it over one of his long-time rivals.

"It's hard to find somebody more dedicated than him," senior guard Megan Blake said. "The love he has for the game has helped him stick around for these huge milestones. This is his life, and he works so hard with every girl he's coached. He's earned every one of his wins."

The Chargers (4-4) were determined to make the Panthers work for it. Despite an early 11-3 deficit, a 9-2 run closed the gap midway through the first half to cut the Parkers Prairie lead to one. Mikenna Pattrin was a force in the post early on.

"They're super athletic," Noga said. "All of their girls are good jumpers that have a good, quick first step. Preparing for them is about keeping things in front of you. You can't let them get to the basket and shoot open layups or put them on the free-throw line. I thought we did a good job of handling the basketball. There were a few times where we got helter-skelter, which gave me a few more grey hairs."

Both teams struggled to knock down shots for most of the first half until the benches got hot in the final two minutes. B-E forward Kiley Lund had seven off the bench in the first half, only to be out-dueled by Kad Wehking. She knocked home a pair of threes and two mid-range shots to put the Panthers up 29-20 at the break.

"She is a very capable scorer and shooter," Noga said. "She has her ups and downs, but every timeout, I told her and the girls to keep shooting the basketball. Yeah, they're going to miss some shots. If they keep thinking about the shots they missed, they'll never make the next one. It came around for Kad, and it gave us the spark we needed."

After a four-point first half, Panthers' senior forward Faith Alberts finished with a game-high 23 points. Coming off a frustrating loss in Hancock on Saturday where Parkers Prairie struggled offensively, Alberts said it felt great to break through again.

"We didn't shoot very well against Hancock," Alberts said. "We definitely bounced back tonight. Even though we were missing some shots right away, we kept working and kept shooting. We shot our way out of that slump."

Parkers Prairie pulled away early in the second half with a 16-2 run. As the game wore on, the Panther's defense showed its grit by allowing just 14 points in the second half. The win keeps Parkers Prairie undefeated in Little Eight Conference play with a record of 6-0 while B-E dropped to 4-3.

"We have good friendships with those girls, but there's also that strong competition where each team really wants to win every time," Blake said of B-E. "We go into these games knowing there's going to be challenges and that it's going to be a tough game. It's good for us and them to play these games."

Monkey off the back

Blake and Alberts have known Noga growing up through the game of basketball. While both are talented athletes in multiple sports, they understand that excellent coaching has helped them get where they are today.

Alberts is headed to Concordia University-St. Paul to play Division II basketball next season. While growing up in a small town, Noga's pull in the recruiting scene helped expand her recognition.

"He's helped me so much with the recruiting process, and he's such a great guy," Alberts said. "It meant a lot to me to be on the court and on this team today."

In the offseason, Blake coaches summer recreational teams with Noga. The extra time spent on the court has helped her build a bond with an elite basketball figure.

"I got to work for him for three years," Blake said. "It helped me form a friendship with him beyond a player and a coach. It means the world to me to be able to play for him in a game like this. We worked with younger kids, and it's helped me a lot in learning people skills. He's so good with younger kids and us. He can do it all with all ages. You can tell he's been doing this for a long time."

Before the season started, Noga caught wind of how close he was to win No. 600. It's allowed him to take a step back and think about all he's accomplished over 35 years.

"You think about different moments in times like this," Noga said. "Over the summer, I ran into one of my players from 1993. Her mom had videotaped all of these games and put them on a DVD. To see all of these players and that game was special. We were out at Carlos Campground watching it and having a good time. To think about all of the players I've had the privilege of coaching, and some of them were here tonight, it's kind of overwhelming."

While the focus of the season has remained on preparing for a deep postseason run in a loaded Section 6A tournament, Noga felt relieved to get the big win out of the way.

"People kept talking to me about it, and you can't help but think about it," Noga said. "Now it's out of the way, and we can focus on our next game against West Central Area. Our section is really loaded. There's a lot of good teams out there. It's going to come down to making shots. As I said, I feel really good right now because I have multiple girls that are capable of scoring. That's tough to stop."