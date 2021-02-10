Wadena-Deer Creek fought back from a big deficit in the last few minutes of the game Thursday, Feb. 9, against Frazee, but the Wolverines were unable to capitalize on that momentum in their 53-48 loss to the Hornets.

The Wolverines ended the first half with a two-point lead over the Hornets, but they fell behind in the second half. The team clawed their way back, and with 2:22 left in the game, WDC tied the score at 44.

Strong defense by the Hornets allowed just 4 more points in the game, and Frazee's offense scored 9, handing the Wolverines their fifth loss of the season.

Coach Jordan Cresap was encouraged to see his team fight in the second half to tie the game. "They clawed back from a bit deficit, which was great to see," Cresap said. "We just couldn't finish."

The Wolverines are 4-5 on the season. They travel to Henning Thursday, Feb. 11, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

FRA 19 34 - 53

WDC 21 27 - 48

FRA-Madison Starry 18, Annika Reierson 20, Danielle Piche 11, Olivia Petron 2, Autumn Heimanz 2

3-pointers: Reierson, 5. Free Throws: 8-12. Team Fouls: 9.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 6, Montana Carsten 11, Summer Pettit 2, Madison Packer 4, Corra Endres 10, Kaylin Lupkes 2, Lauryn Gravelle 5, Nevada Schulz 6

3-pointers: Carsten, 3. Free Throws: 2-4. Team Fouls: 10.