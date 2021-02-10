The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team was not able to overcome Henning, suffering a 52-40 defeat Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Wolverines were down by 6 points after the first half, and the offense continued to struggle against the tough Henning defense in the second half. Junior Payton Rondestvedt led the Wolverines with 16 points in the game.

Turnovers also gave the Hornets an offensive advantage. The Wolverines had 17 turnovers in the game, making it difficult for the team to create offensive momentum.

The Wolverines are now 5-2 on the season. Their next game is against Pillager Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena.

HEN 27 25 - 52

WDC 21 19 - 40

HEN-Tanner Arndt 21, Tyson Misegades 6, Kale Misegades 3, Joe Angell 10, Mason Hammer 12

3-pointers: Arndt, 3, T. Misegades, 2, K. Misegades, 1. Free Throws: 2-5. Team Fouls: 9.

PER-Zach Shaw 2, Tony Kreklau 6, Teshe Loer 8, Aiden Larson 8, Payton Rondestvedt 16

3-pointers: Loer, 2, Rondestvedt, 3. Free Throws: 5-10. Team Fouls: 8.