A strong first half by Wadena-Deer Creek was key to a 59-37 victory over Bertha-Hewitt Friday, Feb. 5. The Wolverines scored 33 first half points, with many players contributing to the scoring.

Junior Corra Endres led the Wolverines with 15 points, followed by eighth-grader Montana Carsten with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and junior Lauryn Gravelle with 8 points.

The Wolverines are now 4-4. Their next game is Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 in Frazee.

B-H 10 27 - 37

WDC 33 26 - 59

B-H-Hailey Hudalla 6, Ashley Warren 2, Alayna Cline 2, Miranda Line 4, Mariah Line 6, Mya Sawyer 10, M. Rathcke 2, Carissa Winscher 3, M. Johnson 2

3-pointers: Mariah Line, 1, Sawyer, 3. Free Throws: 4-8. Team Fouls: 8.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 6, Montana Carsten 12, Summer Pettit 5, Madison Packer 5, Corra Endres 15, Grace Gallant 4, Kaylin Lupkes 4, Lauryn Gravelle 8

3-pointers: Carsten, 4, Pettit, Packer, 1. Free Throws: 9-11. Team Fouls: 7.