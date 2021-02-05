Wadena-Deer Creek wasted no time jumping to an early lead in the boys basketball game against Bertha-Hewitt Thursday, Feb. 4, putting up 43 first-half points and winning the game 58-32.

The strong offensive performance was helped by strong defense. According to Coach Kevin Tumberg, "We have talked all year about working hard on the defensive end and good things will happen on the offensive end." The team recorded 34 rebounds and nine steals in the game.

"We have had a solid start to the year defensively and hope to build off that as we enter the middle of our schedule," Tumberg added.

Seniors and parents were also honored at the game. "We have a special group of seniors in our program," Tumberg said. "They support each other like crazy in practices and on game nights." He credited parent support for the seniors' ability to lead by example.

"These men don't become that way without the parent support at home," Tumberg said. "We have a strong following and support system from our parents and the players are grateful for it!"

The Wolverines are now 5-1 on the season. The next game is against Henning Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena.

BH 17 15 - 32

WDC 43 15 - 58

BH-Preston Miller 4, Aden Rach 8, Kobe Hinzmann 2, Kole Weishalla 7, Landan Adams 4, Ethan Wachlin 1, Brendan Adams 6

3-pointers: Rach 2. Free Throws: 8-18. Team Fouls: 15.

WDC-Zach Shaw 12, Tony Kreklau 3, Isaac Christianson 2, Teshe Loer 11, Aiden Larson 10, Payton Rondestvedt 2, Corbett Wensmann 8, Peyton Church 10

3-pointers: Kreklau 1, Loer, Larson, Church, 2. Free Throws: 7-11. Team Fouls: 19.