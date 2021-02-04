The Wolverines earned a 52-42 victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in boys basketball Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Long Prairie.

Senior Tony Kreklau and junior Payton Rondestvedt led the Wolverines in scoring with 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

According to WDC Coach Kevin Tumberg, “LPE brought it all night and we had to work hard to earn this victory.”

The Wolverines are now 4-1 on the season. The next game is in Wadena Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. against Bertha-Hewitt.

LPGE 22 20 - 42

WDC 24 28 - 52

LPGE-Joe Liebsch 14, Jeremi Maldoado 2, Ryan Marcyes 7, Joseph Mena 13, Hassan Malik 4, Joe Langer 2

3-pointers: Liebsch 2. Free Throws: 2-5. Team Fouls: 16.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 4, Zach Shaw 6, Tony Kreklau 14, Teshe Loer 6, Aiden Larson 9, Payton Rondestvedt 10, Peyton Church 3

3-pointers: Shaw 2, Kreklau 3, Larson 1. Free Throws: 12-18. Team Fouls: 9.