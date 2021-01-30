The basketball contest between Park Region Conference rivals Wadena-Deer Creek and New York Mills resulted in a 59-55 victory for the Wolverines Friday, Jan. 29, in New York Mills.

WDC coach Kevin Tumberg described the game as a battle and said, “Mills is one of the top teams in the area and our guys fought and worked all night.”

Strong play on offense and defense helped propel the Wolverines to victory over the Eagles. Senior Aiden Larson led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Of the balanced play, Tumberg said, “We played smart, sound defense and we were able to take care of the ball on offense.”

Aiden Larson with 18 points and Payton Rondestvedt with 16 led the Wolverines in scoring.

New York Mills junior Tate Olson led the Eagles with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

WDC improved to 3-1 on the season. The Wolverines travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday, Feb. 2. NYM is 4-2. The Eagles next game is Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in New York Mills.

NYM 23 32 - 55

WDC 27 32 - 59

NYM-Noah Noffsinger 6, Tate Olson 18, Derin Gaudette 13, Jonah Johnson 14, Breck Hensch 4

3-pointers: Olson, Gaudette, Johnson, 3. Free Throws: 8-13. Team Fouls: 12.

WDC-Zach Shaw 8, Tony Kreklau 8, Teshe Loer 7, Aiden Larson 18, Payton Rondestvedt 16, Peyton Church 2

3-pointers: Shaw, Rondestvedt, 2, Kreklau, Loer, 1. Free Throws: 7-13. Team Fouls: 14.