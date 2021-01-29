The Wolverines girls basketball team handily beat the Verndale Pirates 55-17 Thursday, Jan. 28, in Wadena.

Senior Nevada Schulz led the team in scoring with 13 points, and Coach Jordan Cresap was pleased with her play.

“It was great to see a strong performance from our lone senior,” Cresap said. “She did a little bit of it all out there.”

In addition to Schulz's performance, eight players contributed to the team's final score, and Cresap was also happy with the team play.

"We had great balance in the scoring column and shared the ball well."

The Wolverines are 3-3. Their next game is in Wadena Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 against New York Mills.

VER 7 12 - 19

WDC 26 29 - 55

VER-Madison Schmitz 7, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 2, Katie Blaha 3, Kaliyah Brownlow 2, Reagan Ludovissie 3

Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 8.

WDC-Addyson Gravelle 7, Montana Carsten 5, Summer Pettit 6, Corra Endres 5, Grace Gallant 2, Kaylin Lupkes 6, Mercedes Schulz 3, Lauryn Gravelle 8, Nevada Schulz 13

3-pointers: A. Gravelle, Carsten, Lupkes, Schulz, 1. Free Throws: 7-11. Team Fouls: 15.