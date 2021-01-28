Wadena-Deer Creek lost a close game against Staples-Motley 55-51 Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Wolverines were leading 28-22 at the half, but were outscored by the Cardinals in the second half 23-33.

Junior Lauryn Gravelle led the Wolverines with 9 points, followed by Kaylin Lupkes and Nevada Schulz with 7 points each.

The Wolverines next game is Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena against Verndale.

Staples-Motley 22 33 -- 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 28 23 -- 51

STAPLES-MOTLEY-Aften Robinson 7, Alli Olander 9, Haley Cichos 18, Lauren Rutten 11, Tabetha Allen 10.

3-pointers: Cichos 4. Free Throws: 15-18. Team Fouls: 13.

WADENA-DEER CREEK-Addyson Gravelle 5, Montana Carsten 6, Summer Pettit 6, Madison Packer, 5, Corra Endres 6, Kaylin Lupkes 7, Lauryn Gravelle 9, Nevada Schulz 7.

3-pointers: Carsten 2, Pettit, Lupkes, 1. Free Throws: 7-10. Team Fouls: 15.

WDC overall: 2-3. S-M overall: 2-2.