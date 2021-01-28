In a close non-conference game, Wadena-Deer Creek couldn’t quite overcome Verndale, losing in overtime 58-54 in Wadena Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Verndale junior Brandon Greenwaldt led all scoring with 23 points. For the Wolverines, senior Aiden Larson led the team with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Wadena-Deer Creek travels to New York Mills Friday, Jan. 29, for a 7:30 p.m. start. Verndale travels to Sebeka, Friday, Jan. 29, for a 7:30 p.m. start.

VERNDALE 19 30 9 - 58

WDC 26 23 5 - 54

VERNDALE-Ben Brownlow 3, Dilan Orlando 5, Zach Brownlow 5, Josh Johnson 11, Brandon Greenwaldt 23, Jake Ismil 5, Hunter Umland 6

3-pointers: Umland 2, B. Brownlow, Z. Brownlow, Johnson, 1. Free Throws: 17-25. Team Fouls: 15.

WDC-Blake Vittetoe 4, Zach Shaw 3, Tony Kreklau 11, Aiden Larson 17, Payton Rondestvedt 9, Corbett Wensmann 2, Peyton Church 8

3-pointers: Kreklau 3, Shaw, Rondestvedt, Church 1. Free Throws: 4-7. Team Fouls: 22.

Overall: WDC 2-1; Verndale 3-1