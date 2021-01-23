The first half of the basketball matchup was rather slow going for both Wadena-Deer Creek and the Sebeka home team as the teams racked up 14 and 11 points respectively Friday, Jan. 22.

That changed in the second half as the Wolverines came to life. Lighting up the board with a trio of 3-pointers was Kaylin Lupkes and Montana Carsten. Packing on the points in the paint were Lauryn Gravelle with seven points from the free-throw line and Nevada Schulz made another four free-throws.

Lauryn Gravelle and Kaylin Lupkes led scoring for the Wolverines, each adding 10 points.

It was Kaitlyn Eckman leading the Trojans in scoring with 10 points.

The Wolverines play next at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Staples-Motley.

Sebeka 11 18 -- 29

Wadena-Deer Creek 14 33 -- 47

SEBEKA

Michaela Plautz 4, Daphney Rathcke 3, Jolee Lillquist 3, Maci Lake 7, Abby Rathcke 2, Kaitlyn Eckman 10.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addison Gravelle 4, Montana Carsten 6, Summer Pettit 2, Madison Packer 2, Corra Endres 7, Kaylin Lupkes 10, Lauryn Gravelle 10, Nevada Schulz 6.

WDC is 2-2 overall.