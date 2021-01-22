The Wolverines showed off some shooting skills and defended their home court in an exciting win over Sebeka Thursday, Jan. 21.

While the Woverines led 32-15 at the half, the Trojans came back and got within 5 points before the final stood at 47-39. Sebeka outscored WDC 24-15 in the second half.

Both teams ramped up the pressure on the defense as the game drew closer. The Trojans pushed WDC to turnover the ball a total of 21 times, while WDC drew 16 turnovers.

Leading the scoring for WDC was Payton Rondestvedt with 18. Not far behind was Zach Shaw with 13 points. Shaw hit 55% of his shots including three 3-pointers. Peyton Church added 5 points, while Blake Vittetoe, Tony Kreklau and Teshe Loer each had 3 points.

While they were busy shooting, Aiden Larson was busy leaping over most of the Trojans to secure 15 rebounds.

With Sebeka behind them, WDC next hosts Verndale at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Sebeka 15 24 -- 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 15 -- 47

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 7, Dawson Bullock 15, Isaac Kyllonen 7, Mason Heino 8, David Avelsgard 2. FG 15-60 (25%), 5-17 FT (29%). 3-point 4-26 (15%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Blake Vittetoe 3, Zach Shaw 13, Tony Kreklau 3, Teshe Loer 3, Aiden Larson 2, Payton Rondestvedt 18, Peyton Church 5. FG 15-51 (29%), FT 9-18 (50%). 3-point 8-23 (34%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 2-0.