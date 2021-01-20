In their first matchup of the season, Menahga overcame Wadena-Deer Creek 41-21 Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All the Wolverines were kept to single digits including Montana Carsten 3, Summer Pettit 2, Madison Carsten 8, Corra Endres 2, Lauryn Gravelle 2 and Nevada Schulz 4. WDC claimed nearly half their points at the free-throw line, making 9 of their 10 shots there.

The Braves were led by Janie Tormanen with 17 points and Martha Peterson with 12. Other Brave scores include Kate Hendrickson 1, Maryn Pinoniemi 8 and Amanda Lake 3. The Braves shot 57% from the field.

Coach Jordan Cresap described the Menahga team as a tough group of athletes.

"They play tenacious defense, which forced us into some costly turnovers. We played hard and competed tough until the final buzzer," Cresap said.

The team has a couple more practices to get in before their next matchup against Sebeka on Friday.

Menahga 29 12 - 41

Wadena-Deer Creek 11 10 - 21

Conference: 1-2. Overall: 1-2. Next: W-DC hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.