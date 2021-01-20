In their first matchup of the season, Menahga overcame Wadena-Deer Creek 41-21 Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All the Wolverines were kept to single digits including Montana Carsten 3, Summer Pettit 2, Madison Carsten 8, Corra Endres 2, Lauryn Gravelle 2 and Nevada Schulz 4. WDC claimed nearly half their points at the free-throw line, making 9 of their 10 shots there.

The Braves were led by Janie Tormanen with 17 points and Martha Peterson with 12. Other Brave scores include Kate Hendrickson 1, Maryn Pinoniemi 8 and Amanda Lake 3. The Braves shot 57% from the field.

Coach Jordan Cresap described the Menahga team as a tough group of athletes.

"They play tenacious defense, which forced us into some costly turnovers. We played hard and competed tough until the final buzzer," Cresap said.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

The team has a couple more practices to get in before their next matchup against Sebeka on Friday.

Menahga 29 12 - 41
Wadena-Deer Creek 11 10 - 21
Conference: 1-2. Overall: 1-2. Next: W-DC hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.