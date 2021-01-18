It was a rocky start, but the Wolverines showed great muster in a 59-56 win over Pillager in their opening contest Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Wolverines started out the opener in the hole 16-3. Coach Kevin Tumberg said the boys never put their head down, instead they worked out of that hole on a 25-7 run that brought them the lead at the half 28-23.

"I was extremely proud of the toughness and fight that we showed on Saturday," Tumberg said. "Pillager is possibly one of the most physical teams we are going to face all season and our boys battled with them all night. We have plenty to work and improve on in the weeks ahead, but coming out on top in game one is a great start."

The Wolverines were led by Peyton Rondestvedt who tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Shaw added 12 for WDC.

Wadena-Deer Creek 28 31 -- 59

Pillager 23 33 -- 56

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Blake Vittetoe 5, Zach Shaw 12, Tony Kreklau 9, Teshe Loer 3, Aiden Larson 7, Payton Rondestvedt 15, Corbett Wensmann 1, Peyton Church 7. FT 17-32 (53%). Overall: 1-0.

Next: WDC hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.