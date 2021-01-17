In the opening game of the season for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team, Friday, Jan. 15, the girls traveled to Pillager and suffered their first loss of the season with Pillager winning 57-50.

Scoring for the Wolverines were Madison Carsten with 14; Lauryn Gravelle, 12; Corra Endres, 8; Summer Pettit, 7, Madison Packer, 5; Addyson Gravelle and Kaylin Lupkes each with 2.

For the Huskies, Olivia Peterson led the way with 18, while Sadie Hopman and Juliana Ewald came up with 13 points each.

W-DC 23 27 -- 50

Pillager 27 30 -- 57

Vs. Bertha-Hewitt

In their first home game, Saturday, Jan. 16, the girls took on Bertha-Hewitt and came out with a speed that the Bears had trouble catching up to.

From the beginning to the end, the Wolverines doubled up on the Bears with WDC winning handily 65-30.

Madison Carsten again led scoring with 23; Addyson Gravelle, 4; Montana Carsten, 5; Summer Pettit 5; Madison Packer, 2; Corra Endres, 6; Kaylin Lupkes, 5; Mercedes Schulz, 2; Lauren Gravelle, 7; Nevada Schulz, 6.

The team took advantage of fouls and came up with 70% of free throw attempts in the bucket.

W-DC 37 28 -- 65

B-H 18 12 -- 30

Overall: 1-1. Next: WDC hosts Menahga at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19 and again in Sebeka at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22.