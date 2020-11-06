Claire Wolhowe of Staples, is a junior majoring in exercise science, and a forward for Bemidji State's women's basketball program this year.

She'll be playing NCAA Division II basketball for Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 season, according to a Bemidji State University news release.

Bemidji State University, located in Bemidji, is an NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The women's program is guided by Chelsea DeVille, who begins her sixth season in 2020-21.