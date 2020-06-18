For the second consecutive semester, a record number of St. Scholastica student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference accolades as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced its winter and spring honorees on Wednesday.

A total of 105 winter and spring CSS student-athletes were recognized on Wednesday. That follows the 99 fall student-athletes that were honored earlier this year. The 204 athletes recognized this year are over 40 more than next closest UMAC institution.

Wadena-Deer Creek graduate Noah Ross was one of the 105 athletes to be recognized for his efforts in the classroom.

The sophomore guard appeared in 12 games as a freshman and played in 15 games during the 2019-20 season. Ross is a Biology (Pre-Med) major at St. Scholastica.

All St. Scholastica student-athletes recorded a record grade-point-average this semester at an astounding 3.57.

In total, the UMAC set a new record with 621 winter/spring honorees, surpassing the previous record of 460. Coupled with the record 524 from the fall, the league had a total record of 1,145 academic all-conference awards which surpasses the 2017-18 record of 968.



