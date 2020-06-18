For the second consecutive semester, a record number of St. Scholastica student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference accolades as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced its winter and spring honorees on Wednesday.

A total of 105 winter and spring CSS student-athletes were recognized on Wednesday. That follows the 99 fall student-athletes that were honored earlier this year. The 204 athletes recognized this year are over 40 more than next closest UMAC institution.

Noah Ross (Photo courtesy of St. Scholastica Activities Department)
Wadena-Deer Creek graduate Noah Ross was one of the 105 athletes to be recognized for his efforts in the classroom.

The sophomore guard appeared in 12 games as a freshman and played in 15 games during the 2019-20 season. Ross is a Biology (Pre-Med) major at St. Scholastica.

All St. Scholastica student-athletes recorded a record grade-point-average this semester at an astounding 3.57.

In total, the UMAC set a new record with 621 winter/spring honorees, surpassing the previous record of 460. Coupled with the record 524 from the fall, the league had a total record of 1,145 academic all-conference awards which surpasses the 2017-18 record of 968.