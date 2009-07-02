The Minnesota High School League isn't letting basketball teams who were fighting for a state championship walk away empty-handed.

Last Friday, the league's board of directors decided to name any girls or boys basketball team still eligible to win a state championship a "finalists" to acknowledge how far they went.

Furthermore, players and coaches will receive medal and trophies as a reward.

"It's quite an empty feeling in your stomach knowing you didn't get to play and this might help a little bit," said Perham boys basketball coach Dave Cresap.

The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 28-0 mark and were set to play Fergus Falls in the Section 8AA Championship. However, the MSHSL canceled the remaining boys section championship games and the girls state basketball tournament.

The trophies might not have the word "champion" on it, but they will be something players, coaches, and spectators will remember for a long time.

"30, 40 years down the road people are going to be looking at that thing and they'll be like, 'Why does it say finalist,'" said Henning girls basketball coach Mike Hepola. "That was the year of the pandemic. So it's a historical, tangible piece too."

The Hornets opened the Class A Tournament with a 69-56 victory over Fillmore Central in the opening round. They were set to play Cromwell-Wright in the Class A semifinals.

The Henning boys basketball team rolled to a 57-45 victory over West Central Area in the Section 6A Championship. The Hornets finished the season with a 29-1 record.