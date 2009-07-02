For the second straight year, the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team excelled in the classroom. The Wolverines finished second in the state with a cumulative grade point average of 3.957 and placed four on the Class AA Academic All State Team.

The 3.957 grade point average was second in Class AA and second overall in the state, behind Perham, who won the Class AA Academic Championship. The Wolverines will receive a gold bar for its 3.957 team grade point average.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said the team takes pride in their work in the classroom.

“It’s something we talk about quite often, holding ourselves accountable not only on court but in the classroom as well,” Cresap said. “We lost a couple of seniors and had a couple of newcomers this year that have that standard now of just getting it done in the classroom. They deserve a lot of recognition and high praise for this achievement.”

Seniors Hailey Wiederich, Kennedy Gravelle, MacKenzie Carsten and Laura Krause were named Class AA All-State Academic for their work in the classroom.

Cresap said the team takes great pride in being epitome of the term student-athlete. Members of the Wolverines are involved in several extracurricular activities outside of sports and the past two years, the Wolverines have sung the national anthem prior to the start of a home game during the season.

“We talk about this all the time. They are doing all sorts of different things to promote not only Wadena-Deer Creek, but the community of Wadena through band, choir, sports, in the classroom and whatever it may be, they are getting the job done and doing it well,” Cresap said. “Singing the national anthem a couple of times this year and we have had a couple of student-athletes do it themselves. It just goes to show how committed and dedicated these girls are to being well-rounded student-athletes, which is really all you can ask for.”

Cresap said striving in the classroom is one of the pillars of the program. He said it's a huge key to the program and something they take pride in.

“It represents our school. We are trying to represent it in a good way and this gets us good publicity,” Cresap said. “When you are doing those things off the court, people take notice and you get more support. The more and more support you get, the better things become all-around. It’s definitely something we are taking pride in and the girls take pride in it. It’s cool.”

Cresap said it’s a tough standard to maintain but it’s something the team discusses quite often.

“All the girls know, whether you are in junior high or in high school, most people know that we are known for getting the job done in the classroom,” Cresap said. “When you are a younger girl working your way up, you know that’s one of our expectations and what our student-athletes expect of each other. When you have that accountability that the kids have with each other and really raises the bar. It keeps everyone on top of their game, it keeps everyone in line and keeps everyone striving for excellence.”



