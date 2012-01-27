The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team excelled on the court and off the court during the 2019-20 season. The Wolverines collected 16 wins on the court, but off the court they collected a 3.59 grade point average and the Section 8AA Academic Championship. Also, senior guard Bereket Loer was named Class AA Academic All-State for his efforts.

Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball coach Kevin Tumberg was happy to see his team put in the work in and out of the classroom.

“I was really excited. When we submitted the work with the grade point averages of all the boys and when you are not in the classroom with them, you don’t realize how well they do academically,” Tumberg said. “We focus a lot on the athletic side but knowing that we have a smart group of guys and guys that really put in the time in the classroom and in the gym, it was a very proud moment for me.”

Tumberg said the team talked a lot about being student-athletes. He told the team if they are failing classes, they can’t be on the court helping their teammates. It was something the team took to heart.

“Making sure we got all of our class work done and up to par, we moved on from that standpoint,” Tumberg said. “In my five years, this is the first big group academic award that we have received. It’s going to be one of those things that we keep pushing and keep retaining that credential and credibility that Wadena-DC is an athletic basketball team, but they are a group of great academic students.”

Tumberg said the team had a lot of individuals that wanted to further their education and do the different things they want to do in life. He said it’s something he thinks the program will strive to maintain in the future.

“They are individually motivated that they want to do well. Now that we have been able to achieve this award and have this award, it’s something going forward that, ‘hey, let’s continue to be the Section 8AA Academic Champs and keep that tradition alive,’” Tumberg said of achieving the award.

Tumberg said the award was something they never talked about before the season and it’s one of the first times they have won the award. He said he doesn’t think the team realized there was such an award at the beginning of the season.

One of the unfortunate things for the Wolverines is the team may not be able to celebrate it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award was announced during the Section 8AA playoffs, just prior to the state shutting down athletics. Tumberg said if they don’t get to have a banquet this year, it will be something they touch on prior to the start of the upcoming season.

Tumberg said one of the main things they talk about in the Wolverine basketball program is being well-rounded people and not just good at one thing.

“We talk about being able to do a lot of things successfully in life, whether it’s in the classroom being academically smart or being athletically gifted and doing things that way,” Tumberg said. “It’s your overall character as far as being a good human being and someone people want to be around and associate with. If you are able to do all three of those things, it’s very important for not only our program, but our community. If we are able to pump out kids, not just from our program, but from our school that are well-rounded individuals, they are going to be great assets to whatever community they end up hunkering down in, in 10-15 years.”



