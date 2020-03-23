The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team closed the 2019-20 season with a second place finish in the Park Region Conference and had four players honored by the conference for their efforts.

Bereket Loer, Payton Rondestvedt, Cooper Folkestad and Lucas Hinojos were honored for their efforts during the season when they were named to the 2019-20 Park Region Conference All Conference Team or named All-Conference Honorable Mention.

The defending Class A Champion, Henning Hornets, captured the Park Region Conference crown and the Section 6A title with a 14-0 conference mark and a 29-1 record overall. The Hornets were poised to defend their Class A Championship, but the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hornets brought home the hardware as Blake Wallevand was named the Park Region Conference’s Most Valuable Player for the season. Henning head coach Randy Misegades was named the Park Region Conference Coach of the Year.

The Hornets were well-represented on the Park Region Conference All-Conference team with four players on the squad. Isaac Fisher, Blake Wallevand, Parker Fraki and Blaine Wallevand were named to the squad.

Wadena-Deer Creek senior Bereket Loer was named to the Park Region Conference All-Conference team. He led the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game. He was 32.3 percent from the 3-point line. He finished with 406 total points for the season and eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau early in the year. Loer dished out 99 assists for the Wolverines during the season.

Senior Cooper Folkestad was named to the team as well. The senior forward finished with an average of 11.7 points per game, while hauling in a team high 258 rebounds, averaging 9.55 rebounds per game. Folkestad hauled in 165 defensive rebounds during the season for the Wolverines, while coming down with 93 offensive boards. .

Sophomore Payton Rondestvedt joins his senior teammates on the Park Region Conference All-Conference Team. The sophomore guard averaged 11 points per game. He dished out 97 assists and grabbed 206 rebounds during the season. The versatile guard was second on the team in rebounds and grabbed 61 offensive boards, while grabbing 145 defensive boards.

Joining the Henning foursome and the Wadena-DC trio were Pillager’s Ty Swenson and Spencer Schaefer, New York Mills’ Tate Olson and Jonah Johnson, Menahga’s Charlie Hodge, Tristan Aho and Wade Berttunen and Sebeka’s Kolby Kiser.

Wadena-Deer Creek senior Lucas Hinojos was honored with Park Region Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention honors. Hinojos averaged 10.7 points per game for the Wolverines. He led the team from the 3-point line, shooting the triple at a 37.5 percent clip for the season. He connected on 84 of his 3-point attempts during the season.

New York Mills’ Derin Gaudette, Menahga’s Jonah Howard, Pillager’s Carson VanVickle, Verndale’s Brandon Greenwaldt, Henning’s Lee Bjorklund and Sebeka’s Dawson Bullock earned Park Region Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.

The Wolverines finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-4 conference record, sharing second place honors with Pillager, who also finished 10-4 in the conference. The two team’s split the regular season series, each winning in each other’s gymnasium. Wadena-DC finished with a 16-11 overall record. New York Mills was fourth with a 9-5 mark, while Menahga finished with a 7-7 mark for fifth. Sebeka finished the season with a 4-10 mark for sixth, while Verndale was seventh at 2-12. Bertha-Hewitt rounded out the field with an 0-14 mark in conference play.



