Three members of the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team brought home postseason awards which was announced recently by the Park Region Conference.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten, Kennedy Gravelle and MacKenzie Carsten were honored by the conference for their play in the 2019-20 season.

The Henning Hornets filled up the awards as they captured the Park Region Conference title with a 13-1 conference record and a 29-2 record overall, which included the Section 6A Championship and the school’s first ever Class A Tournament victory when they defeated Fillmore Central before the tournament was halted due to COVID-19.

Henning’s Ellie Dague was named the Park Region Conference’s Most Valuable Player. She was also named All-Conference for her efforts in leading the Hornets to a 29-win season. Henning head coach Mike Hepola was named the Park Region Conference Coach of the Year for his efforts as well.

Joining Dague on the All-Conference team was Abi Eckhoff, Kyle Frederick and Megan Weber from the Hornets.

The Wolverines posted a 9-5 mark in the Park Region Conference for third place honors, while posting a 15-13 record overall during the season. The Wolverines had two players named to the Park Region Conference All-Conference team. Leading the way was senior Kennedy Gravelle. Gravelle averaged 14.7 points per game for the Wolverines. She was 37.4 percent from the 3-point line during the season and grabbed 134 total rebounds during the season for an average of 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines in that category.

Ninth grader Madison Carsten was named to the Park Region Conference All-Conference team as well. Carsten led the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game. She hit 45 3-pointers during the season for a 34.1 percent shooting percentage from beyond the arc. She shot 46.6 percent from the field and dished out 87 assists and recorded 42 steals during her freshman campaign.

Menahga’s Maryn Pinoniemi, Janie Tormanen and Tara Hendrickson were named to the Park Region Conference All-Conference team as well. They were joined by New York Mills’ Cydnie Polman and Bella Bauk, Pillager’s Juliana Ewald, Sebeka’s Jayde Peterson and Maya Lake and Verndale’s Melissa Hammer.

Menahga finished second in the conference with a 12-2 mark. New York Mills was fourth at 8-6, while Sebeka and Pillager followed at 6-8. Verndale finished with a 2-12 mark and Bertha-Hewitt ended at 0-14.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s MacKenzie Carsten earned Park Region Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention honors for her efforts during the season. She was third in the team in scoring when she averaged 4.9 points per game, while dishing out 49 assists and collecting 26 steals during the season.

Henning’s Sydney Eckhoff, Menahga’s Lela Peterson and Kate Hendrickson, Sebeka’s Kenzie Nelson, Bertha-Hewitt’s Kaija Weishalla, Verndale’s Tess Jones, Pillager’s Emma Schmit and New York Mills’ Karli Kawlewski were all named Park Region Conference Honorable Mention for their efforts during the season.



