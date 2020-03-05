Defense was the name of the game for the Henning Hornets girls basketball team when they held off the Underwood Rockets 38-28 in the Section 6A North Subsection Championship game at the University of Minnesota-Morris on March 4.

The Hornets held the Rockets without a point in the final nine minutes of the game and hit some free throws late to stretch its lead out and secure the victory.

“It was a tough game both ways,” Henning head coach Mike Hepola said. “We didn’t shoot very well against their 1-3-1. We got a lot of looks that we knew we could get, but we didn’t finish them. The key was that we did a good job defensively, especially down the stretch we hit some free throws as well. We ended up 15 for 22 from the free throw line, which was obviously huge. Defensively, we stepped up and got the job done.”

Ninth-grader Faith Fisher continued to provide solid defense for the Hornets. In the second half, she held Underwood’s leading scorer Kayla Rocholl off of the scoreboard. Rocholl finished with seven points for the game.

“We did a great job and Faith Fisher came off the bench as a ninth grader and did a great job against their best player and held her scoreless the whole second half,” Hepola said. “It allowed us to match up with different things and it definitely helped us down the stretch.”

Ellie Dague led all scorers with 11 points, despite struggling from the floor. Dague hit two baskets, but was strong at the free throw line where she helped Henning close the game.

“Obviously, she (Dague) is a very solid player and averages more than 20 points per game and just had the two field goals last night with one 3-pointer and a 2-pointer,” Hepola said. “But, then she finished six-of-six at the free throw line. Obviously, they keyed on her and made life as tough as they could on her. In playoffs, the officials let a lot go and there were some things where she was challenged that could have been called fouls, but they weren’t. She kept her composure and made plays for us down the stretch.”

Sydney Eckhoff and Kylie Frederick each added seven points in the win for Henning.

After both team’s combined to score 139 points in their quarterfinal wins on Feb. 29, Hepola wasn’t surprised it was a defensive battle between the two teams, who know each other very well.

“I have a ton of respect for Brian Hovland and he does a great job at Underwood. I have known him for my 20 plus years here and we know each other well and we know each other’s teams well. We got some shots where we could have scored more, but we know each other’s teams well,” Hepola said. “The kids know each other well and play together in spring sports. It’s always a defensive battle when we play each other and it was probably more so last night than ever. We knew it would be a battle.”

The Hornets (27-2) will face a familiar opponent when they go for their first trip in school history to the Class A Girls Basketball Tournament. The Hornets will face West Central Area (22-7), a team they defeated 72-48 on Jan. 2 in Henning. Hepola said West Central Area is playing good basketball right now. West Central Area defeated Hancock 56-43 in the South Subsection Championship.

“They will be very similar to us in trying to push the ball. We saw the 1-3-1 last night and we will probably see a 1-2-2 full court and then usually man-to-man in the halfcourt,” Hepola said. “It will be a good battle with a lot of guard play from both sides. We got some good post play out of our posts the first time we played them, but that was a long time ago. It’s a brand new season now and we have to take care of the ball and get the looks that we want. Hopefully, the girls and us coaches show up ready to go on Friday and get the job done.”

The Hornets and West Central Area tip off at 7 p.m. on March 6 at the University of Minnesota-Morris.





UND 17 11--28

HEN 19 19--38

UND-Kayla Rocholl 7, Moraes Bugbee 4, Brooke Hovland 5, Ceri Meech 6, Ruby Dahlen 4, Ally Johnson 2

HEN-Ellie Dague 11, Faith Fisher 3, Megan Weber 5, Sydney Eckhoff 7, Abby Eckhoff 5, Kylie Frederick 7



