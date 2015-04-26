The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team overcame a sluggish first half and pulled away in the second half when they earned a 63-54 victory over Verndale on Feb. 28 in Verndale.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kevin Tumberg was a little frustrated with the way the team came out of the locker room, especially after playing a close game with East Grand Forks earlier in the week. He was quick to credit the play of Verndale as they put the pressure on and were hitting shots in the first half.

“We played the No. 1 seed in the North and we almost beat them and we should have beat them, but we ended up a little short and played a great game,” Tumberg said. “You fast forward to tonight, we were a little sluggish and didn’t have the same spark or the same energy. At the same time, you have to give credit to Verndale. They came ready to go and had all sorts of guys flying around and making shots for them. Luckily, we were able to have answers. Last year, we came here at the end of the year and beat us in overtime. We were really frustrated by that and it was something we couldn’t let happen again.”

Cooper Folkestad finished with 17 points, while Bereket Loer ended the game with 16 points for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines used an 11-0 run in the first half to take control of the game. Loer connected for a 3-pointer, which was followed by baskets from Aiden Larson and Cooper Folkestad during the run.

Wadena-DC outscored the Pirates 35-26 in the first half and carried the momentum into the second half. Verndale struggled to get its outside shots to drop in the second half, compared to the first half, allowing Wadena-DC to take advantage.

Verndale cut the lead to eight points at 40-32, but Wadena-DC quickly put the game away, using an 18-6 run.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime, if we start playing ball the way we can, execute the way we can and we will go on a run and start stretching this thing and be more comfortable,” Tumberg said. “Until we focus on those things, it’s not going to happen.”

Tumberg said the team is a little banged up, but wasn’t happy with the careless mistakes that they had late in the season. It’s something he said they can’t have at this time of the year as they get ready for the playoffs.

The Wolverines were able to stretch the lead out to 20 points at 61-41, before Verndale closed with a short run, cutting the lead down to nine in the final minutes of the game.

Brandon Greenwald led the Pirates with 17 points, while Hunter Umland added 12 and Jake Ismail finished with 11.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a 16-10 record overall and a 10-4 mark in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines and Pillager finished with identical 10-4 records and 16-10 overall marks on the season. They split the season-series as well. Henning captured the Park Region Conference with a 14-0 record. New York Mills was fourth with a 9-5 mark, followed by Menahga in fifth, Sebeka, Verndale and Bertha-Hewitt.

The Wolverines will open the Section 8AA playoffs with Pelican Rapids on March 5 at 7 p.m. in Pelican Rapids. The two teams met earlier in the season with Pelican Rapids earning a 74-57 victory over Wadena-DC in Pelican Rapids.





WDC 35 28--63

VERN 26 28--54

WDC-Bereket Loer 16, Lucas Hinojos 9, Tony Kreklau 4, Blake Vittetoe 2, Aiden Larson 6, Payton Rondestvedt 7, Zac Shaw 2, Cooper Folkestad 17

3-pointers: Loer 3, Hinojos 3, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 4-7. Team Fouls:15. Fouled Out: None

VERN-Ben Brownlow 3, Zach Brownlow 9, Josh Johnson 2, Brandon Greenwaldt 17, Hunter Umland 12, Jake Ismil 11.

3-pointers-Z. Brownlow, Umland 4, Imsil 2. Free Throws:8-12. Team Fouls: 8 Fouled Out: None



