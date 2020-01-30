The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team had its season come to a close when they were edged out by the No. 1 seed in Section 8AA, Fergus Falls. The Otters used a strong first half and held off a comeback bid from the Wolverines in picking up the 63-42 victory on Feb. 27 in Fergus Falls.

Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball head coach Jordan Cresap said his team fought and hung in tough all game long against the Otters.

“Their extended pressure defense really got to us in the first half which led to easy buckets on their end. They have the ability to just wear you down and that’s what happened last night,” Cresap said. “Despite a big halftime deficit, I thought we came out in the second half and did a lot of good things on both ends of the floor. I never really thought the game was out of reach which is a testament to our players ‘never give up attitude.’ We did a great job executing our game plan, we just ran into a better team. (I) couldn’t be more proud of our group and how we went out fighting.”

Madison Carsten led the Wolverines with 16 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added 11. The Wolverines outscored the Otters 28-24 in the second half, but could not overcome the first half deficit.

The Otters were led by a balanced attack with three players in double figures. Ellie Colbeck finished with 14 points, while Sabrina Fronning finished with 13. Tori Ratz added 10 points as well for the Otters.

The Wolverines finished the season with a record of 15-13 overall. Cresap said at the beginning of the year the team didn’t know what they were capable of, but quickly found out as the season moved along.

“We knew we could have a good year, but we were unproven,” Cresap said. “Throughout the year and by the end of the year, we proved that we could accomplish anything by beating some great teams. We gained a belief that we could compete with anybody. I think we continued to improve our rebounding, defense and valued the ball better as the season went on.”

The Wolverines will graduate four seniors in Hailey Wiederich, Kennedy Gravelle, MacKenzie Carsten and Laura Krause, who all played a key role in the Wolverines’ success on-and-off the court.

“We will greatly miss their leadership, work ethic and competitiveness,” Cresap said. “They treated everyone on the team with respect. Our team chemistry was amazing, thanks to our well-rounded group of seniors. Our underclassmen had great role models to look up to. We will miss their basketball talents, of course, but I think what these four contributed to the program off the court matters even more. We will have big shoes to fill. These seniors will no doubt be successful in their future endeavors.”

Despite the loss of the four key seniors, Cresap believes the future is bright for the Wolverines. They improved their win total from eight wins to 15 in Cresap’s two years at the helm.

“Replacing our four seniors will be extremely tough. Each senior brought something special to the team, both on and off the court. Their impact was very valuable,” Cresap said. “We will need our underclassmen to commit to getting better to help fill the void the seniors leave. If we put in a good spring, summer together. I think we will continue to grow as a program.”

Fergus Falls advances and will now play Park Rapids Area. The Panthers advanced with an 86-75 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The Panthers used a 52 point outburst in the second half to secure the win. Crookston used solid defense to edge out East Grand Forks with a 34-28 victory. Pelican Rapids continued its winning ways with their 26th straight win to improve to 26-0 with a 50-39 victory over Barnesville. Menahga held off Frazee 36-30 and Hawley suffocated Warroad with a 68-7 victory. Perham defeated Breckenridge 53-47.

The Section 8AA quarterfinals begin with Hawley (21-5) taking on Menahga (20-7) at 1 p.m., followed by Pelican Rapids (26-0) and Crookston (21-6) at 2:45 p.m. Fergus Falls (23-4) and Park Rapids Area (13-14) will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and the day comes to a close with Perham (17-10) taking on Roseau (21-6) at 6 p.m. All Section 8AA games will be played at the Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Concordia-Moorhead.





WDC 14 28--42

FF 39 24--63

WDC- Madison Carsten 16, Madison Packer 2, Hailey Wiederich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 11, MacKenzie Carsten 5, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten, K. Gravelle. Free Throws: 3-4. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None

FF-Carlie Meis 5, Sabrina Fronning 13, Ellie Colbeck 14, Emily Nuss 2, Katie Strommen 2, Gretchen Davis 4, Tori Ratz 10, Anna Anderson 9, Paige Pearson 4

3-pointers: Ratz, Anderson. Free Throws: 11-16. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None



