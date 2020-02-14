The East Grand Forks Green Wave stopped the short Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball winning streak with a 78-67 victory over the Wolverines in East Grand Forks on Feb. 24 in a Section 8AA battle.

The Green Wave were led by Sam Votava and his game-high of 25 points. He helped the Green Wave build a 38-29 first half lead. The Green Wave held off the Wolverines in the second half as they outscored the visitors 40-38.

Votava was 10 of 14 from the field in the win and attacked inside for the Green Wave. The Green Wave hit just seven of their 30 3-point attempts in the game. Nathan Willett finished with 17 points, while Ayden Stainbrook finished with 13 points. Julian Benson was the fourth Green Wave player in double digits when he finished with 10 points.

Bereket Loer led the Wolverines with 20 points. He led the team from beyond the arc as well when he hit five 3-pointers in the loss. Payton Rondestvedt and Cooper Folkestad finished with 13 points each. Folkestad led the way on the glass as well for the Wolverines. He finished with a team-high of 13 rebounds for the double-double.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 15-10 overall. The Wolverines have one game remaining on their schedule and it is a contest with Verndale on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Wolverines defeated the Pirates 73-39 earlier in the season.

The Henning Hornets have captured the Park Region Conference, but the Wolverines have a chance to share second place with Pillager. Both teams currently sit 9-4 overall in conference play. Pillager closes conference play with Bertha-Hewitt.





WDC 29 38--67

EGF 38 40--78

WDC-Bereket Loer 20, Lucas Hinojos 6, Tony Kreklau 6, Aiden Larson 8, Payton Rondestvedt 12, Zach Shaw 2, Cooper Folkestad 13

3-pointers: Loer 5, Hinojos 2, Rondestvedt 3. Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None

EGF-Nathan Willett 17, Carter Vasek 1, Nate Thompson 1, Sam Votava 25, Tanner Campos 6, Jeremiah Haavig 3, Tyler Aamodt 2, Julian Benson 10, Ayden Stainbrook 13

3-pointers: Willett, Campos 2, Haavig, Stainbrook 3. Free Throws: 11-16. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None





Wadena-DC 57, Sebeka 39

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team enjoyed a rare afternoon start and wasted little time in running past the Sebeka Trojans 57-39 on Feb. 21 in Wadena.

The Wolverines raced out to a 29-14 first half lead and outscored the Trojans 28-25 in the second half, earning the conference win.

Bereket Loer led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Aiden Larson added 12 points. Payton Rondestvedt finished with seven points in the win.

The Wolverines did a nice job of shutting Sebeka down from the field. The Trojans shot just 26 percent from the field in the loss.

David Avelsgard finished with 14 points for the Trojans, while Kolby Kiser added eight points.

The victory closed the Wolverines to 9-4 in the Park Region Conference and helped them post a winning record at home as they finished with a 7-6 mark at their home gymnasium.





SEB 14 25--39

WDC 29 28--57

SEB-Spencer Lake 1, Tyce Lee 2, Kolby Kiser 8, Brandon Miller 3, Dawson Bullock 6, Mason Heino 3, Ethan Simon 2, David Avelsgard 14.

3-pointers: Avelsgard 3. Free Throws: 14-24. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 18, Lucas Hinojos 6, Joshua Tabery 4, Tony Kreklau 6, Kayden Stinar 2, Blake Vittetoe 1, Aiden Larson 12, Payton Rondestvedt 7, Cooper Folkestad 1

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos 2, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 6-13. Team Fouls: 23. Fouled Out: None



