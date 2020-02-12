The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team overcame their early game struggles as they cruised to a 63-45 victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Feb. 21 in Wadena.

The Wolverines who have opened slowly of late did just the opposite in their Section 8A play-in game with the Cardinals. The Wolverines raced out to an early 12-2 lead and never looked back in their home win over the Cardinals.

It was a reversal from their first meeting during the regular season when the Cardinals defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 64-47.

The Wolverines will now have a stern test ahead of them when they continue the Section 8AA playoffs. The Wolverines will take on Fergus Falls, who earned the No. 1 seed with a 22-4 record. Those two teams will meet on Feb. 27 in Fergus Falls.

The Wolverines had three players finish in double figures in the home win. Madison Carsten led the way with 18 points, the majority of them coming in the first half. She helped spark a key run with back-to-back 3-pointers, which stretched a 16-8 lead to 22-8 in a matter of a pair of possessions.

Kennedy Gravelle added 16 points for the Wolverines, while Lauryn Gravelle finished with 13.

The Wolverines built up a commanding 30-12 first half lead as they cruised in the second half and earned the 18-point win.

The past few games, the Wolverines struggled to get out of the gates, but that was solved in the win against Staples-Motley. While there weren’t many baskets in the first few minutes of the game, the Wolverines clamped down and didn’t allow the Cardinals any good looks.

MacKenzie Carsten and Kennedy Gravelle hit a pair of 3-pointers, which sandwiched a jumper from Madison Packer as the Wolverines built up an 8-0 lead. The Cardinals hit a pair of free throws to stop the run, momentarily. The Wolverines outscored the Cardinals 22-10 in the remainder of the opening half.

Kaitlyn Smith and Elizabeth Danilyuk led the way for the Cardinals with 11 points each. Lauren Rutten added six.

The Wolverines improved their season mark to 15-12 overall with the victory. They will now prepare for the Fergus Falls Otters on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Fergus Falls.





SM 12 33--45

WDC 30 33--63

SM-Kaila Erbe 4, Haley Cichos 4, Kaitlyn Smith 11, Alix Peterson 5, Lauren Rutten 6, Elizabeth Danilyuk 11, Tabetha Allen 4

3-pointers: Smith 3. Free Throws: 12-15. Team Fouls: 17. Fouled Out: Erbe

WDC-Madison Carsten 18, Madison Packer 4, Kennedy Gravelle 16, MacKenzie Carsten 8, Lauryn Gravelle 13, Laura Krause 2, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 3, K. Gravelle, Mack. Carsten 2, L. Gravelle. Free Throws: 10-18. Team Fouls: 18. Fouled Out: None



