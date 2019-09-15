The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team grabbed the lead late and never let go, earning a 54-52 victory over Menahga on Feb. 18.

The Wolverines victory snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the Wolverines to 14-9 overall on the season and 8-4 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines swept the season series from the Braves by a total of five points. The Wolverines won the first meeting 67-64 at the Target Center.

The Wolverines grabbed the lead with a minute and 22 seconds remaining in the contest. The Wolverines played strong defense and forced a tough 3-point attempt that was no good. Bereket Loer hit the front end of a one-and-one, but missed the second. Menahga got the rebound and a last second half court heave came short.

The Braves led 30-26 at the end of the first half, but the Wolverines outscored the Braves 28-22 in the second half to secure the home win.

Payton Rondestvedt led the way for the Wolverines. He finished with 19 points. Loer added 17 in the win as well. Loer hit four 3-pointers, while Rondestvedt hit a pair.

Brock Bertttunen finished with 18 points, while Tristan Aho finished with 17 points for Menahga.

The Wolverines now prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. They host Sebeka at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21, before traveling for their final two road games of the season. The Wolverines will take on East Grand Forks on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in East Grand Forks, before closing the season with Verndale at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Verndale.





MEN 30 22--52

WDC 26 28--54

MEN-Jared Tolkkinen 3, Tristan Aho 17, Andreas Aho 9, Victor Aho 5, Brock Berttunen 18

3-pointers: Tolkkinen, T. Aho 2, A. Aho 3, V. Aho, Bertunnen 3. Free Throws: 6-9. Team FOuls: 9. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 17, Lucas Hinojos 6, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 5, Payton Rondestvedt 19, Cooper Folkestad 5

3-pointers: Loer 4, Hinojos 2, Larson, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None



