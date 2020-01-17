Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Carsten poured in 24 points as the Wolverines completed the sweep of Pillager with a 47-40 victory on Feb. 11 in Pillager.

The Wolverines are now 14-10 overall and 9-4 in the Park Region Conference with the victory over Pillager.

The Wolverines used the big game from Carsten to earn just enough separation from the Huskies in the road win.

The Wolverines led the Huskies 25-20 at the break and outscored Pillager 22-20 in the second half for the win. Both teams shot well from the free throw line in the game. The Wolverines were 13 of 15, with Carsten going 12 of 13, while the Huskies were 14 of 18 from the free throw line.

Madison Packer and MacKenzie Carsten finished with six points each for the Wolverines.

The Huskies were led by Olivia Peterson and her 15 points. Jenna Woidyla added eight in the loss.

The Wolverines are home for their last regular season home game on Feb. 14 when they take on Menahga at 7:30 p.m. The Wolverines were defeated by the Braves 57-38 earlier in the season. It’s a key Section 8AA contest and Park Region Conference clash. The Braves are 17-7 overall and 11-2 in the conference.





WDC 25 22--47

PIL 20 20--40

WDC-Summer Pettit 2, Madison Carsten 24, Madison Packer 6, Kennedy Gravelle 2, MacKenzie Carsten 6, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 3

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 3, Mack. Carsten 2. Free Throws: 13-15. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None

PIL-Jordyn VanVickle 2, Greta Hall 3, Sadie Hopman 6, Juliana Ewald 3, Jenna Woidyla 8, Jada Loucks 3, Olivia Peterson 15

3-pointers: Woidyla, Peterson. Free Throws: 14-18. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None



