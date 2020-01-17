The ninth-ranked Osakis Silverstreaks rebounded from a tough defeat to Perham by picking up a 75-60 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Feb. 11 in Wadena.

The Wolverines received a strong shooting night from Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos, but could not keep up with the Silverstreaks.

Daniel Savageau led the way for the Silverstreaks. The guard finished with 24 points and hit five 3-pointers in the game. Osakis hit on 11 of its 3-point attempts in the win. Luke Imdieke finished in double figures with 17 points as well.

The Silverstreaks jumped out to a 42-29 first half lead on the Wolverines and outscored the Wolverines by 2, 33-31 in the second half, preventing a Wadena-DC comeback bid.

Loer ended with a game-high of 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers. He was 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Hinojos finished with 18 points and hit on six of his 10 3-point attempts in the loss.

Cooper Folkestad finished with eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Aiden Larson came down with nine boards for the Wolverines.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 13-8 overall on the season, while Osakis improved its mark to 19-2 overall on the season.

The Wolverines are back home on Feb. 13 when they host Pillager at 7:30 p.m. for a Park Region Conference battle. The Wolverines defeated Pillager 64-60 earlier in the season.





OSK 42 33--75

WDC 29 31--60

OSK-Luke Imdieke 17, Kobie Lara 7, Luke Staloch 9, Bauer Klimek 9, Carter Rost 2, Daniel Savageau 24, Brady Mages 2

3-pointers: Imdieke 2, Grove, Staloch, Klimek 3, Savageau 5. Free Throws: 5-12. Team Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 27, Lucas Hinojos 18, Tony Kreklau 1, Aiden Larson 2, Payton Rondestvedt 4, Cooper Folkestad 8.

3-pointers: Loer 7, Hinojos 6. Free Throws: 3-4. Team Fouls: 18. Fouled Out: None



