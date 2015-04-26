When a missed shot caroms off the glass, more often than not, it’s Wadena-Deer Creek forward Cooper Folkestad coming down with the rebound. The senior forward is averaging a double-double and is coming off a pair of big games on the boards.

The senior forward is quick to credit his teammates for his success and says they are all working hard as they have built up a 13-7 record, winning eight of their last 10 games.

“My team is my team and I love every single guy on there,” Folkestad said. “They are pushing me every day and pushing me to be the best I can. They are working so hard. I wish we could bring it in there and show you guys how hard they are working.”

Folkestad put together a 16 point, 16 rebound game against Bertha-Hewitt and followed it with a 17 point and 17 rebound game against Bagley. He is averaging 13 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game for the season. Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kevin Tumberg said Folkestad is quietly putting together a phenomenal season for the Wolverines.

“Those games are huge. He is a kid I talked to during the preseason and last season and with his size and athletic ability, I told him he has a chance to not just be good, but to be great and feared by most teams in the area. I think he took that to heart,” Tumberg said. “I think he took a lot of that to heart and it’s starting to show.”

Folkestad is one of the four captains on the team and Tumberg said he is one of the vocal leaders of the team and the guys follow his effort on the floor.

“When Cooper is rolling and doing his thing down low and kicking it back out and our guys are knocking down shots, they absolutely feed off of him,” Tumberg said. “When Cooper gets a big block or a big rebound, the guys go nuts. He is one of those emotional guys if you watch him play, he isn’t afraid to let you know how he is feeling at the time. When he is sad and down in the dumps, you can tell it. When he is excited and having a great game, you can tell it too. The guys definitely feed off of him. When he is scoring and rebounding like he has of late, it helps fuel the guys fire and on the flip side when he is having a not up to his standards game, the kids are on that same page.”

Folkestad has made an impact on not only his team, but also the junior varsity and the c-squad teams. Tumberg said he is pushing those guys to work harder and they look up to the senior forward.

“He is always trying to encourage or motivate the junior varsity and the C-squad guys to improve and keep working hard,” Tumberg said. “I think a lot of the guys in our program look up to and respect him.”

Folkestad said his mindset is that he has to clean the glass. He said you can’t have anything other than that.

“Defensively and offensively, if you are missing a shot and you have to go up there and get it. You have to do that for your team,” Folkestad said. “Really on defense, you have to do everything you can to get that board and turn it into offense on the other side.”

Folkestad is a three-sport star for Wadena-Deer Creek. He was a member of the football team in the fall, he starts for the basketball team in the winter and was a fourth-place finisher at the Class A Track and Field Championships last season in the shot put.

“It’s what keeps me going every day. I need to learn and know how to do this, which is No. 1, but when I get to sports, that’s my release and that’s how I let go,” Folkestad said. “I believe they have molded me and have molded me for the better, just from being so young and a follower to now being a senior and a captain and being a leader. Doing that, I have gone through every aspect of everything. I think I’m ready to take it to the next level and do that. I feel like that will improve my personality and if I can improve my personality, that would make me a better man and I think that would be the best thing.”

Folkestad said he started to see a change his sophomore year and realized he could take the players on at that level. He played some his sophomore year before becoming a starter his junior season. He said it was a huge difference for him from riding the bench to starting.

“That was a huge position and I knew I had to do something and I had to grow up fast,” Folkestad said. “I feel like I have a role on the team, not owning the team or being my team, because it’s our team. I feel as though I have a role and if I do my role, I feel that we click.”

Along with being a three-sport athlete, Folkestad finds himself busy with several extra-curricular activities. He is involved in choir, said he is an honorary band member and is involved in the fishing league. He said he just likes to be around a lot of different things.

“I love kids and I like helping with the kids,” Folkestad said. “I just like being around the school. I know how hard I have worked and doing that in school, on the court, on the field and in the ring, I can’t ask for anything else.”



