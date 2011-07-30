The second-ranked Henning Hornets snapped Wadena-Deer Creek’s four game winning streak with a 72-43 victory over the Wolverines on Feb. 7 in Henning.

The Hornets continue to be the cream of the crop in the Park Region Conference and improved to 19-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference. They have won 12 straight games since dropping a 77-70 decision to BOLD earlier in the season.

Isaac Fisher led all Hornets with 17 points, while Blake Wallevand and Parker Fraki finished in double figures as well. Wallevand finished with 14 and Fraki anded with 13.

The Hornets surged out in front with a strong first half, outscoring the Wolverines 37-20 in the first half. The Hornets extended the lead 36-23 in the second half for the 29-point home win.

Bereket Loer finished with 11 points to lead the way for the Wolverines. Cooper Folkestad added 10 points as well. Payton Rondestvedt finished with six in the loss.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines return home for their next four games, which features a tough battle against state-ranked Osakis on Feb. 11. They follow that with home games against Pillager, Menahga and Sebeka.





HEN 37 36--72

WDC 20 23--43

HEN-Tanner Arndt 5, Lee Bjorklund 8, Parker Fraki 13, Blake Wallevand 14, Isaac Fisher 17, Tyson Misegades 2, Luke Bjorklund 3, Blaine Wallevand 6, Joe Angell 2, Brandon Trana 2

3-pointers: Lee Bjorklund 2, Fraki 2, Wallevand 2, Lu. Bjorklund, Wallevand 2. Free Throws: 13-16. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 11, Lucas Hinojos 5, Tony Kreklau 2, Kayden Stinar 3, Aiden Larson 4, Nate Bervig 2, Payton Rondestvedt 6, Cooper Folkestad 10.

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos, Stinar, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 6-9. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None



