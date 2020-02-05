The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team continues to make strides in Jordan Cresap’s second year as head coach. However, the team was lacking a significant win. That all changed on Feb. 6 when the Wolverines defeated the Henning Hornets 47-46.

The Hornets, the third-ranked team in Class A, were winners of 19 of their last 20 and had a 10 game winning streak entering the contest.

“It was an exciting one, that’s for sure,” Cresap said. “We knew we had our hands full with Henning with their track record in general and they can beat you in a variety of ways. They are physical, they are athletic and they play tough defensively.”

It appeared the game was going to go like many of the Henning game’s have gone this year with them in the win column. The Hornets started out with a 9-2 lead, but the Wolverines battled their way back.

Cresap said the team started to hit a few shots. MacKenzie Carsten and Kennedy Gravelle hit from the 3-point line in the first half. Carsten hit a pair, while Gravelle connected for three of them. Wadena-DC outscored the Hornets 27-10 after the 9-2 run by Henning to start the game.

“We just rolled for a while in the first half,” Cresap said. “We got the lead up to 10 after a Madison Packer buzzer-beater at the end of the first half. From then on, Henning turned it up a notch and the lead dwindled, but we had just enough to pull it off. It was a good win for our girls. We controlled what we could control. We controlled the boards and took care of the ball. We ended up making some plays when we needed to.”

It was a scary last minute of the game for the Wolverines with the Hornets rallying back. The Hornets outscored the Wolverines 27-18 in the second half, but couldn’t quite finish off the comeback. Wadena-DC had some chances at the free throw line in which they couldn’t capitalize on, but the Wolverines were able to hold Henning off the board and preserve the victory.

Cresap said it’s a huge confidence booster for the team. He said he can’t put it into words about how big it is for the team.

“It’s a group that has come into practice day in and day out, listened, they are coachable and they work hard,” Cresap said. “There still hasn’t been that signature win. We are always close, we are always battling, always fighting and always have chances, but we haven’t had any win like this in the two years. I think just having that belief and that confidence is just half the battle with sports in general. I think it’s a huge confidence booster.”

Cresap said he was proud of his team’s effort and proud of the girls stepping up and playing calm, controlled and poised throughout the second half and making plays.

“Everybody just contributed and did their part,” Cresap said. “Everyone played their role to the best of their abilities. I think that’s the takeaway.”

The victory improves the Wolverines to 13-9 overall on the season and 8-4 in the Park Region Conference. Henning dropped to 19-2 and 11-1 in the Park Region Conference.

The Wolverines return to their home court with a Section 8AA clash against the Perham Yellowjackets. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek gymnasium.





HEN 19 27--46

WDC 29 18--47

HEN-Faith Fisher 4, Ellie Dague 20, Megan Weber 5, Sydney Eckhoff 2, Abi Eckhoff 11, Kylie Frederick 4

3-pointers: Dague 2, Weber. Free Throws: 1-2. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: Frederick

WDC-Madison Carsten 12, Madison Packer 6, Kennedy Gravelle 15, MacKenzie Carsten 12, Laura Krause 2

3-pointers: K. Gravelle 3, Mack. Carsten 4. Free Throws: 2-4. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None



