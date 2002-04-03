The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four with a 73-53 victory over the Bagley Flyers in Bagley on Feb. 6.

Wadena-DC forward Cooper Folkestad followed up a monster game with another. After finishing with 16 points and 16 rebounds against Bertha-Hewitt, he followed it up with 17 points and 17 rebounds against the Flyers.

Folkestad continues to be a monster on the glass for the Wolverines. He helped the Wolverines continue their dominance on the boards.

The Wolverines had four players in double figures with Bereket Loer finishing with 19 points to lead all Wadena-DC scorers. Folkestad added 17 and Payton Rondestvedt finished with 16 points. Lucas Hinojos added 10 points for Wadena-DC.

The Wolverines built up a 42-26 first half lead and extended it in the second half by outscoring the Flyers 31-27.

The Wolverines were much better from the 3-point line in the win over Bagley. After hitting just two of their 3-point attempts against Bertha-Hewitt, the Wolverines hit nine of 24 against Bagley.

Cole Derby led the way for the Flyers with 19 points. Kenly Gordon finished with 13 and Alec Norum added 10.

The Wolverines improved to 13-6 overall and are now 6-3 against Section 8AA opponents.

Wadena-DC is back in action with a road game at Henning on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets defeated the Wolverines 73-40 earlier in the regular season.





WDC 42 31--73

BAG 26 27--53

WDC-Bereket Loer 19, Lucas Hinojos 10, Joshua Tabery 3, Tony Kreklau 2, Aiden Larson 3, Payton Rondestvedt 16, Jack Motschenbacher 3, Cooper Folkestad 17

3-pointers: Loer 3, Hinojos 2, Tabery, Rondestvedt 2, Motschenbacher. Free Throws: 12-16. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: Loer

BAG-Justus Brtek 5, Kenly Gordon 13, Remington Aufforth 4, Cole Derby 19, Alec Norum 10, Jaxsyn Lewis 2

3-pointers: Brtek, Gordon, Derby, Norum 2. Free Throws: 10-16. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None



