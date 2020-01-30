A strong night inside from Cooper Folkestad helped the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 59-48 victory over Bertha-Hewitt on Feb. 4.

The senior forward led the team with 16 points and 16 rebounds when the Wolverines captured their third straight and eighth out of their last nine with the 11-point road win.

The Wolverines cooled off from the outside, hitting just two 3-pointers, but the interior attack helped the Wolverines earn the road win over the Bears.

Bereket Loer finished with 12 points and was one of four players in double digits for the Wolverines. Payton Rondestvedt and Aiden Larson added 10 points each.

The Wolverines jumped ahead by outscoring the Bears 30-23 in the first half and continued by outscoring the Bears 29-25 in the second half.

The Wolverines grabbed 46 rebounds with Folkestad hauling in 16 rebounds. Rondestvedt and Tony Kreklau hauled in eight rebounds each for the Wolverines in the win.

The victory improves the Wolverines to 12-6 on the season and 7-2 in the Park Region Conference.

WDC 30 29--59

BH 23 25--48

WDC- Bereket Loer 12, Lucas Hinojos 4, Joshua Tabery 3, Zach Kreklau 3, Aiden Larson 10, Payton Rondestvedt 10, Jack Motschenbacher 1, Cooper Folkestad 16

3-pointers: Loer, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 11-26. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None

BH-Aden Rach 3, Kole Weishalla 12, Jared Kirscht 5, Landan Adams 8, Ethan Wachlin 9, Austin Bauch 10, Brendan Adams 1

3-pointers: Rach, Weishalla 4, Kirscht. Free Throws: 12-16. Team Fouls: 18. Fouled Out: None



