The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines cruised to a 72-59 victory over the Crookston Pirates on Feb. 1 in Crookston.

The Wolverines received a pair of strong afternoons from its backcourt with Bereket Loer pouring in 31 points and Lucas Hinojos added 19 points. Payton Rondestvedt added 11 points as well in the victory.

“We started out hot and were able to hold the lead throughout,” Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We are playing extremely confident right now and continue to have success on the defensive end. We are happy to get a win on a long bus trip north on a Saturday.”

The Wolverines hit on 14 3-pointers in the game with Loer connecting on six of his 10 attempts in the win. The Wolverines were able to feast from the 3-point line when they built up a 32-20 first half lead.

They continued their strong play in the second half, outscoring the Pirates by a slim margin and pulled away for the win.

Caden Osborn led the Pirates with 19 points, while Walker Winjum and Jack Garmen finished with 13 points each for the host team.

The Wolverines have been playing some strong basketball of late, rattling off wins in seven of their last eight games. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and 5-3 against Section 8AA opponents.

The Wolverines currently sit in the sixth spot in the South Subsection of 8AA and continue to try and gain ground on Breckenridge and Pelican Rapids, who sit in front of them in the QRF standings.

The Wolverines are 11-6 overall on the season after the win. Crookston dropped to 7-10 overall on the season.

The Wolverines are on the road for their next three games, which began with a trip on Feb. 4 to Bertha-Hewitt. The Wolverines take on Bagley on Feb. 6 and Henning on Feb. 7. All three games start at 7:30 p.m.





CRK 20 39--59

WDC 32 40--72

WDC-Bereket Loer 31, Lucas Hinojos 19, Joshua Tabery 4, Tony Kreklau 1, Aiden Larson 3, Payton Rondestvedt 11, Cooper Folkestad 3

3-pointers: Loer 6, Hinojos 4, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 14-26. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None

CRK-Walker Winjum 13, Easton Tangquist 5, Jack Garmen 13, Brady Butt 3, Carter Bruggeman 6, Caden Osborn 19

3-pointers: Winjum 3, Garmen 4, Butt, Osborn. Free Throws: 4-7. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None





Wadena-Deer Creek 62, New York Mills 52

The Wolverines gained a measure of revenge with a 62-52 victory over the New York Mills Eagles in New York Mills on Jan. 30.

The Wolverines had four players in double figures and avenged a 69-64 defeat to the Eagles earlier in the season.

“It was a great doubleheader atmosphere tonight,” Tumberg said. “Our Wolverine fans traveled well and were loud for us all night long. We continue to face early adversity and keep fighting and grinding out wins. (I am) extremely proud of this team.”

Bereket Loer poured in 19 points, while Cooper Folkestad added 16. Lucas Hinojos finished with 13 and Payton Rondestvedt finished with 12 points as the Wolverines continue to find balance inside and outside with their offense.

The Wolverines kept the Eagles in check for much of the contest and broke things open in the second half, after trailing by six at the break. Wadena-DC outscored the Eagles 45-29 in the second half on its way to the 10-point road win.

Tate Olson led the way for the Eagles with 18 points, while Derin Gaudette and Jonah Johnson finished with 10 points each.





WDC 17 45--62

NYM 23 29--52

WDC-Bereket Loer 19, Lucas Hinojos 13, Tony Kreklau 2, Payton Rondestvedt 12, Cooper Folkestad 16

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos 4, Rondestvedt. Free Throws: 17-26. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None.

NYM-Tate Olson 18, Derin Gaudette 10, Jonah Johnson 10, Eli Olson 4, Cale Rudolph 4, Breck Hensch 6

3-pointers: T. Olson 3, Gaudette 2, E. Olson. Free Throws: 6-11. Team Fouls: 17. Fouled Out: None



