Wadena-Deer Creek’s MacKenzie Carsten picked the perfect time to hit her only basket of the game. The senior guard struggled from the outside in regulation, but stepped up and sank a 3-pointer helping give Wadena-DC the lead for good in a 57-52 overtime victory over Lake Park-Audubon on Feb. 1 in Moorhead.

Carsten said after the game it was a bit of a relief for her.

“I knew I had to step up and get that, so we could get that lead in overtime,” Carsten said. “I just go out there and play. I don’t worry about the shooting, as long as our team is doing good. It doesn’t matter.”

Carsten corralled the ball and calmly sank the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime. It was quickly followed by a 3-pointer from Kennedy Gravelle, giving the Wolverines a 54-50 lead. Madison Carsten added to the overtime run with a bucket, giving Wadena-DC a 56-50 lead, which the Raiders could not overcome.

It was quite the turnaround for the Wolverines, who trailed 29-19 at the end of the first half. However, the Wolverines were strong on the glass and worked to slow down Etta Miosek and Kay Pederson. MacKenzie Carsten said those two were their primary focus on defense during the game. Miosek finished with 20 points, while Pederson added 18. However, Miosek was held off of the scoreboard in overtime.

“We knew they were going to be a hard team, so we came in there ready,” Carsten said. “We knew they had a couple of key players in No. 44 (Etta Miosek) and No. 20 (Kay Pederson). We knew we had to man up on them and play good defense and I think that’s what we did.”

Madison Carsten finished with 18 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added 13. Gravelle came alive in the second half for Wadena-DC after being held off the scoreboard in the first half. Lauryn Gravelle added nine and Laura Krause finished with eight points.

Mackenzie Carsten said they made an adjustment on the glass against Lake Park-Audubon at the half. The Raiders were getting several second chance opportunities in the first half, which the Wolverines took away from them in the second half.

The Wolverines are now 12-9 overall and host Henning on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Wolverines host a key Section 8AA contest on Feb. 7 when they take on Perham at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena.





WDC 19 29 9--57

LPA 29 19 3--52

WDC- Madison Carsten 18, Madison Packer 3, Kennedy Gravelle 13, Kaylin Lupkes 3, MacKenzie Carsten 3, Lauryn Gravelle 9, Laura Krause 8

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 2, K. Gravelle 3, Lupkes, Mack. Carsten. Free Throws: 6-7. Team Fouls: 7. Fouled Out: None

LPA-Izzy Olson 3, Thea Mattson 3, Kay Pederson 18, Beth Schauer 8, Etta Miosek 20.

3-pointers: Olson, Pederson 3. Free Throws: 4-7. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None





Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Bertha-Hewitt 26

The Wolverines used a balanced attack in their 60-26 victory over Bertha-Hewitt on Feb. 1 in Wadena.

Madison Carsten finished with 14 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added nine points in the victory. In all, 12 players recorded points in the Park Region Conference victory.

The Wolverines built up a 38-12 first half lead and never looked back.

Carissa Winsche finished with six points for the Bears in the victory.





BH 12 14--26

WDC 38 22--60

BH-Mikayla Hinzmann 5, Ashley Warren 4, Hailey Hudalla 4, Kaija Weishalla 5, Miranda Line 2, Carissa Winscher 6

3-pointers: None. Free Throws: 6-13. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Summer Pettit 4, Kylie Collins 3, Madison Carsten 14, Madison Packer 2, Hailey Wiederich 6, Kennedy Gravelle 9, Kaylin Lupkes 3, Ally Pavek 2, MacKenzie Carsten 6, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 4, Nevada Schulz 3

3-pointers: Pettit, Wiederich 2, K. Gravelle 2, Lupkes, Mack. Carsten, Schulz. Free Throws: 5-10. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None





New York Mills 53, Wadena-DC 43

The New York Mills Eagles had four in double figures when they earned a Park Region Conference victory over the Wolverines on Jan. 30 in New York Mills. The victory split the season doubleheader as Wadena-DC defeated the Eagles earlier in the season.

Megan Riedel finished with 11 points, while Bella Bauck, Karli Kawlewski and Brenna Thompson finished with 10 each in the victory.

The effort spoiled a strong night from Madison Carsten. She finished with 17 points and was the only Wolverine in double figures.

The Eagles used a strong second half to pull away from the Wolverines, outscoring the Wolverines by eight in the second frame for the 10-point win.

WDC 24 19--43

NYM 26 27--53

WDC-Madison Carsten 17, Madison Packer 2, Kennedy Gravelle 9, MacKenzie Carsten 3, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 6, Nevada Schulz 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 2, K. Gravelle 3, Mack. Carsten. Free Throws: 5-7. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None

NYM-Bella Bauck 10, Cydnie Polman 6, Karli Kawlewski 10, Brenna Thompson 10, Megan Riedel 11, Kali Olson 6

3-pointers: Bauck, Polman. Free Throws: 8-15. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None

Wadena-DC 66, Parkers Prairie 55





The Wolverines were on fire from deep, hitting 17 3-pointers in a 66-55 victory over Parkers Prairie on Jan. 28 in Wadena.

Madison Carsten and Kennedy Gravelle each hit six 3-pointers, while Mackenzie Carsten sank four of her own.

Madison Carsten finished with 25 points, while Kennedy Gravelle ended with 24. MacKenzie Carsten finished with 12 in the victory.

The deep shooting effort by the Wolverines spoiled Faith Alberts big game for Parkers Prairie. Alberts led all scorers with 27 points, while Hali Moske finished with 18.





PP 27 28--55

WDC 37 29--66

WDC-Madison Carsten 25, Hailey Wiederich 3, Kennedy Gravelle 24, MacKenzie Carsten 12, Laura Krause 2

3-pointers: Mad. Carsten 6, Wiederich, K. Gravelle 6, Mack. Carsten 4. Free Throws: 5-6. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None.

PP-Megan Blake 2, Ana Marquardt 1, Faith Alberts 27, Hali Moske 18, Emily Benzinger 5, Reghan DeBoer 2

3-pointers: Alberts 2, Moske, Benzinger. Free Throws: 9-16. Team Fouls: 5. Fouled Out: None.



