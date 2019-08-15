A late 3-pointer rimmed out and the Parkers Prairie Panthers escaped with a 69-67 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team on Jan. 27 in Wadena.

The Wolverines led for much of the contest but the Panthers rallied back for the win, snapping Wadena-DC’s five-game winning streak in the process.

The Wolverines led by 10, 38-28, at the brea, but the Panthers clawed its way back in the second half, outscoring the Wolverines 41-29 for the victory. The Wolverines attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer rang out and the Panthers secured their 13th win of the season.

It marked the end of a four game in five day stretch for the Wolverines in which Wadena-DC posted three wins, including a victory on the Target Center floor.

Payton Rondestvedt led the Wolverines with 19 points, while Lucas Hinojos added 15 and Aiden Larson finished with 12. The Wolverines hit 12 of their 27 3-point attempts with Hinojos hitting five of them. He was five of eight from the 3-point line.

Cooper Folkestad led the team with 12 rebounds. He finished with eight points, as did Bereket Loer.

Alex Koep led the Panthers with 19 points, while Micah Arens finished with 16. Spencer Yohnke and Josh Helling added 12 points each in the win.

The Panthers improved their season mark to 13-3 overall. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 9-6 on the season.

The Wolverines return to action with a stretch of five straight road games, beginning with New York Mills on Jan. 30. The Eagles defeated the Wolverines 69-64 the first time the two teams played in Wadena. The tip is set for 6 p.m.

PP 28 41--69

WDC 38 29--67

PP-Alex Koep 19, Brendan Johnson 2, Micah Arens 16, Florian Koep 7, Riley Thoennes 1, Spencer Yohnke 12, Josh Helling 12

3-pointers: A. Koep 2, Arens, F. Koep. Free Throws: 9-14. Team Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 8, Lucas Hinojos 15, Tony Kreklau 5, Aiden Larson 12, Payton Rondestvedt

19, Cooper Folkestad 8

3-pointers: Loer 2, Hinojos 5, Larson 2, Rondestvedt 3. Free throws: 3-6. Team Fouls: 13

Wadena-DC 67, Menahga 64

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines made it three wins in three days with a 67-64 victory over the Menahga Braves on Jan. 25 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Wolverines took awhile to adjust to the home of the Timberwolves, but settled in for another comeback victory against the Braves. The Wolverines found themselves trailing by double digits for the second straight day, before rallying for a win.

“It was a very exciting atmosphere and experience. It took us a bit to get used to the bright lights and big arena, but it was a great day, “ Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “The boys continue to work and grind out wins. Again, we saw ourselves trailing by double digits in this game, but kept working. Great lesson for this team in that hard work pays off.”

The Wolverines used a balanced attack with three in double figures. Payton Rondestvedt finished with 16 points, while Lucas Hinojos ended with 15. Cooper Folkestad finished with 14 points. Bereket Loer added nine points.

The Wolverines hit 10 of their 31 3-point attempts and grabbed 35 rebounds in the win. Rondestvedt led the team with eight boards.

Charlie Hodge paced the Braves. He finished with 20 points, while Andreas Aho finished with 16 points. Tristan Aho and Nick Wurdock added 12 points each in the loss for Menahga.





MEN 30 34--64

WDC 30 37--67

MEN-Charlie Hodge 20, Tristan Aho 12, Andreas Aho 16, Jonah Howard 4, Nick Wurdock 12, Victor Aho 2, Wade Berttunen 3, Devan Leritz 2, Brock Berttunen 2.

3-pointers: Hodge 2, A. Aho 4, Wurdock, W. Berttunen. Free Throws: 8-11. Team Fouls: 19. Fouled Out:Howard

WDC-Bereket Loer 9, Lucas Hinojos 15, Tony Kreklau 7, Aiden Larson 4, Payton Rondestvedt 16, Zach Shaw 2, Cooper Folkestad 14

3-pointers: Loer, Hinojos 5, Larson, Rondestvedt 3. Free Throws: 15-26. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None

Wadena-DC 72, Frazee 64

The Wolverines found themselves trailing by double digits at one point, but rallied back for a 72-64 victory over the Frazee Hornets on Jan. 24 in Wadena.

It was a key win for the Wolverines against a section foe. The win keeps the Wolverines ahead of the Hornets in the QRF, which is used to seed the section.

“I was so proud of this team tonight,” Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “They trailed at halftime and played arguably their worst half of basketball, but they kept working. I told them we’d go on runs and we had to keep working hard. The boys did that in the second half. The atmosphere of the doubleheader was amazing. The support from the community every night is amazing. These boys are having a lot of fun right now and we need to keep it going.”

The Wolverines had four players finish in double figures. Cooper Folkestad flexed his muscle inside and finished with a team high of 16 points. Lucas Hinojos added 15, while Payton Rondestvedt finished with 12 and Bereket Loer added 11. The Wolverines hit 11 3-pointers with Hinojos leading the way with five of them.

Rondestvedt and Folkestad both led the team on the glass. Rondestvedt grabbed 16 boards, while Folkestad hauled in 12 for the double-double.

FRZ 37 27--64

WDC 29 43--72

FRZ-Jack Courneya 9, Justin Courneya 7, George Flynn 7, Cole Fleisher 14, Broden Fleisher 20, Reid Eckert 7

3-pointers: Ju. Courneya, C. Fleisher 4, B. Fleisher. Free Throws: 8-12. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 11, Lucas Hinojos 15, Tony Kreklau 7, Aiden Larson 5, Payton Rondestvedt 12, Zach Shaw 6, Cooper Folkestad 16

3-pointers: Loer 3, Hinojos 5, Larson, Rondestvedt 2. Free Throws: 7-17. Team Fouls: 9. Fouled Out: None

Wadena-DC 73, Verndale 39

The Wolverines quickly turned defense into offense when they rolled to a 73-39 victory over the Verndale Pirates on Jan. 23 in Wadena.

The Wolverines raced out to a 43-18 lead in the first half and allowed their bench to get valuable experience and minutes in the second half when they outscored the Pirates 30-21 for the home win.

Lucas Hinojos finished with 17 points, while Cooper Folkestad added 15 in the win.

Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said he really thought the team continued its strong defensive play in the win. He said they are playing much better defense and are holding teams in the 30’s and 40’s.

Brandon Greenwaldt led the way for Verndale with 11 points, while Hunter Umland added 10 points.

Tumberg said the Wolverines getting out to the big lead really helps the team get excited and fired up. However, they set new goals at halftime, which they missed a few of them, but was happy with the fact they continued to stay focus and get the victory at home against a Park Region Conference rival.

VERN 18 21--39

WDC 43 30--73

VERN- Dilan Orlando 4, Zach Brownlow 5, Brandon Greenwaldt 11, Hunter Umland 10, Jake Ismil 8, Austin Ludovissie 1

3-pointers: Brownlow, Umland 3. Free Throws: 7-14. Team Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None

WDC- Bereket Loer 7, Lucas Hinojos 17, Joshua Tabery 7, Tony Kreklau 7, Aiden Larson 9, Nate Bervig 2, Payton Rondestvedt 2, Zach Shaw 7, Cooper Folkestad 15

3-pointers: Hinojos 5, Tabery, Larson, Shaw. Free Throws: 11-19. Team Fouls: 17. Fouled Out: None



